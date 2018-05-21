Pressure mounts for Bobcats after tough loss to Lions

IN CONTROL: CCUFC Lions outclassed Maclean Bobcats 4-0 in NCF Men's Premier League at Barry Watts Oval on Saturday.

IN CONTROL: CCUFC Lions outclassed Maclean Bobcats 4-0 in NCF Men's Premier League at Barry Watts Oval on Saturday. Jenna Thompson / NCF

FOOTBALL: A 4-0 loss to Coffs Coast United FC Lions has widened the gap on fourth-placed Maclean Bobcats and the top three in North Coast Football's Men's Premier League competition.

The Bobcats turned up to Barry Watts Oval determined to upstage the heavyweights and stay in touch with the top of the table.

Instead, a pre-match hip flexor injury to key striker Fraser Marsh set the tone for the home side, who endured a tough afternoon at the office.

"We didn't exactly get off to the best start losing Fraser before the game,” Bobcats coach Dennis Mavridis said.

"He came up sore on Thursday and aggravated it in the warm up.”

"That didn't sit well considering who we were up against and what was at stake.

"We were really pumped up to consolidate our spot in the top four.”

Instead Nathan Shugg, who had just played 80 minutes in Reserve Grade, stepped up to the role to put in a courageous effort.

NO SPACE: Luke Hanlon in action for Maclean Bobcats against Coffs Coast Lions at Barry Watts Oval on Saturday. Jenna Thompson / NCF

Despite the injury to Marsh and a further setback with the loss of left fullback James Austin in the first half, the Bobcats trailed just 1-0 at half-time.

"We still fought it out and gave as much as we took and hit the post early in that first half so we could've gone in 1-all,” Mavridis said.

"But in the second half they got a goal 10 minutes in, which made it extra difficult for us. We were getting tired and they got away from us with two late goals.

"It's hugely disappointing but I probably can't make any excuses, they outclassed us.”

The loss sees the Bobcats (9) slip seven points behind Lions, Urunga Raiders and Boambee Bombers - all on 16 competition points after recording wins over the weekend.

They now lead a bunch of teams, including Coffs Coast Tigers and Grafton United both on seven points, in the fight for fourth spot and Mavridis admits the pressure is starting to mount on the finals hopefuls.

"It's back to the drawing board and hopefully we can bounce back, but doesn't get any easier next week with Urunga down at Urunga,” he said.

"For us it's about getting some confidence back into our game and finding some belief.

"Ultimately what we're trying to achieve this year is to stick close with that top three, but it's a tight competition and now we're looking over our shoulders.

"The pressure's really on now, so we've really got to knuckle down.”

Earlier the Bobcats defeated Lions 3-1 to extend their lead at the top of the Reserve Grade ladder.

Meanwhile, in other Reserve Grade matches Coffs Coast Tigers beat Northern Storm in a 4-3 thriller while Boambee crushed Westlawn Tigers 10-1.

Grafton United hosted Urunga Raiders at Rushforth Park yesterday with the result not available at time of print.