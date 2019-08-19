Menu
Long-term Labor staffer David Barbagallo part-owns a start-up company that allegedly received state government funding. Picture: AAP Image/Jono Searle
Pressure on Premier to sack chief of staff

by Staff writer
19th Aug 2019 4:36 AM
PRESSURE is building on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to sack her chief of staff after the state's integrity watchdog confirmed allegations against him, if proven, amounted to corruption.

Adding to Ms Palaszczuk's problems with Deputy Jackie Trad's purchase of an inner-city investment property, The Australian reports today that the state's Crime and Corruption Commission has confirmed the seriousness of the allegations against David Barbagallo in a letter to the Opposition.

Mr Barbagallo part-owns a start-up company that allegedly received state government funding. He has denied any wrongdoing.

"While the allegation, if proven, meets the definition of corrupt conduct, the CCC and other units of public administration must work together to achieve optimal use of available resources and avoid needless duplication of work," the letter from CCC senior executive officer corruption Paul Alsbury states.

"The CCC has determined to await the outcome of a review by the Department of Premier and Cabinet into the grant allocation process and how it related to Fortress Capstone Pty Ltd before finalising the assessment."

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington told The Australian Ms Palaszczuk "needs to stand down her chief of staff until the investigation is completed. It's completely inappropriate for private sector accountants to investigate allegations of corrupt conduct."

