Pressure to go on water debtors

CLARENCE Valley Council has released a draft policy to target people with water debts by reducing their water pressure.

Council last week decided to seek public comment on measures to control and manage outstanding water debts for water, sewer and liquid trade waste charges.

One of the measures in the draft policy is to install a water restrictor in an attempt to recover unpaid debts before legal action is considered. The draft policy also includes exemptions to water restrictor installations.

General manager, Ashley Lindsay, said the revised policy aimed to reduce the time for customers to clear debt from 12- to three-months.

"As water accounts are issued quarterly, this amendment is intended to reduce the unpaid accounts so that the last account is paid off before the next account is issued," he said.

The draft policy, which will be available at clarence.nsw.gov.au/onexhibition, will be released for public comment next week.