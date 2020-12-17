Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The former principal of a prestigious primary school and his teacher wife have appeared in court for the first time charged with fraud.
The former principal of a prestigious primary school and his teacher wife have appeared in court for the first time charged with fraud.
Crime

Prestigious school’s ex-principal in court on fraud charges

by Patrick Billings
17th Dec 2020 1:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A former Brisbane principal at one of the state's most prestigious primary schools has appeared in court for the first time on fraud charges.

John Leonard Webster, who previously ran Wellers Hill State School, is facing nearly 50 charges of fraud and one count of misconduct in public office.

His wife Suzette Webster, 55, who was a teacher at the school, has been charged with 14 fraud offences.

They appeared briefly in the Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning.

John Webster's lawyer Leigh Rollason said they were waiting for material from the prosecution.

Suzette Webster's lawyer asked for a full brief of evidence to be provided.

Both were granted bail to appear in court early next year.

The charges follow an investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission which alleged the husband and wife "fraudulently accessed leave entitlements" at the Tarragindi school.

Originally published as Prestigious school's ex-principal, wife in court on fraud charges

court crime fraud john webster suzette webster

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘30 years of hard work’: Pacific Highway upgrade is complete

        Premium Content ‘30 years of hard work’: Pacific Highway upgrade is complete

        News The Prime Minister visited New Italy to officially open the upgraded highway.

        • 17th Dec 2020 1:30 PM
        Bittersweet moment as new highway officially opened

        Premium Content Bittersweet moment as new highway officially opened

        News It was a bittersweet moment for the Clarence Valley community when a special...

        PM calls in to New Italy to open new highway

        Premium Content PM calls in to New Italy to open new highway

        Politics New Italy Cafe hosts some high profile visitors this morning

        PHOTOS: Clarence River reaches minor flood levels

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Clarence River reaches minor flood levels

        News The Clarence River exceeded the minor flood level at Grafton on Wednesday...