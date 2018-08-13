Pretty in pastel for change of season

LOOK 1: Piper dress from Myer, $149.95; Levis jacket from Myer, $149.95; Status Anxiety purse from Myer, $79.95; Witchery shoes, $129.95; and Lovisa rings, $12.99.

LOOK 1: Piper dress from Myer, $149.95; Levis jacket from Myer, $149.95; Status Anxiety purse from Myer, $79.95; Witchery shoes, $129.95; and Lovisa rings, $12.99. Jerad Williams

Spring's arriving early in the fashion world, with pastel hues and pretty accessories breathing fresh life into wardrobes.

Lighten up your look with lilac - stylist Liana Gow-Killingbeck is tipping it as the season's biggest trend.

Millennial pink is popping up too, but the pretty purple is a softer way to make a style statement.

"Reach for the pastel hue in a soft knit, midi dress or statement skirt and style with white and denim classics for a hip yet effortless ensemble,” Liana says.

Comfort lovers are in for a treat, with fashionable flats on point.

"Pointed shoe styles are an elegant option to keep your toes warm and outfit chic as the season begins to swing,” Liana says.

"Invest in a pointy pair of casual flats for an all-round staple shoe, or strap into a sexy pair of stilettos to elevate your after-dark aesthetic.

"Meet in the middle with a classic block-heeled sandal.”

Accessories are also injecting character into season-bridging staples.

"A wallet-friendly trend currently making waves across Instagram is resin-made earrings in various tones of tortoiseshell,” Liana says.

"Opt for a funky pair of retro-inspired hoops or drop earrings to lift your accessories game.”

Photos: Jerad Williams

Model: Cate Collins at Que Models, quemodels.com

Location: Kira & Kira, kiraandkira.com.au

Stylist: Liana Gow-Killingbeck, Nmedia PR, Instagram @nmedia_pr