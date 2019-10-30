Menu
Phillipe and Tamara Duprat drove 3000kms from the Gold Coast to be married at the Tip of Australia. Picture: SUPPLIED
Dating

‘Pretty special’: Couple ties knot at the tip of Cape York

by Peter Carruthers
30th Oct 2019 10:30 PM
A couple has gone the extra mile to create a wedding day at "the tip" that can't be topped.

Phillipe and Tamara Duprat flew a marriage celebrant to Bamaga in Cape York then drove them the 15km to reach North Point, Australia's most northern land mass.

 

The wedding party at the Tip of Australia made up of Scott Rielly, groom and bride Phillipe and Tamara Duprat with Sarah Rielly, ring boy Kye Rielly and Mouse the dog. Picture: SUPPLIED
At the tail end of the Cape York visitor season, the couple drove 3000km, with their best outfits in vacuum-sealed bags ready for ironing at the completion of the trip to the tip.

Mr Duprat said the trip was planned in advance and the high cost of weddings on the Gold Coast meant it was cheaper for the couple to fly a celebrant in for the occasion.

 

Phillipe and Tamara Duprat drove 3000km from the Gold Coast to be married at the Tip of Australia. Picture: SUPPLIED
"And a friend suggested why not tie the knot while you are up there," he said.

"It's one to remember, I don't know anyone else that has been married on the Tip before. It's pretty special."

Now the couple will enjoy the best of Far North Queensland hospitality when they honeymoon in Cairns, newly married Mr Duprat told the Cairns Post.

 

Do you get married in an unusual location? Let us know in the comments below!

