PREVIEW: Guide to the 2020 Ramornie Handicap runners

Jockey Tim Clark rides Snitz (left) to victory in race 8, the DeBortoli Wines Takeover Target Stakes, during Gosford Cup Day at Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney, Saturday, May 9, 2020. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts).

RACING: A capacity field of sixteen runners are set to line up in a very competitive 2020 Ramornie Handicap (1200m) at Listed level at Grafton on Wednesday.

The field for the Ramornie Handicap is made of quality sprinters from Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Sydney and Melbourne as well a host of runners from country New South Wales.

Team Snowden will saddle up two runners, Hightail and Signore Fox while James Cummings will send up Haunted who has been runner up at his last two starts at Flemington.

We have analysed the entire field of 16 plus two emergencies and our complete 2020 Ramornie Handicap tips can be found below!

Bandipur

Bandipur was back among the minor prizemoney last start with a second in the Listed Ascot Handicap (1200m) at Eagle Farm on June 13. The Gold Coast trained five year old’s pattern of racing is to settle midfield or worse and he will need plenty of luck in the straight with the equal top weight of 59kg on his back.

Snitz

Snitz found the winner’s stall at his first two runs this campaign, including a win in the Listed Takeover Target Stakes (1200m) at Randwick on May 9 before finishing third in the Listed Bob Charley AO Stakes (1100m) at Randwick on June 6. Also has plenty of weight to contend with but can race on the pace and is a two times winner on the track. Has each way claims.

Matt Dunn’s racehorse Snitz gets some early morning track work in at Tweed Jockey Club Murwillumbah.

Boomsara

Boomsara has been out of the winner’s stall January 2019 and is facing a tough first up task here. Boomsara hasn’t raced since finishing eleventh in the 2020 Magic Millions QTIS Open (1300m) at the Gold Coast in January and has been fitted for his return with a second in a recent 840m Doomben barrier trial.

Haunted

The James Cummings trained Haunted has been runner up at Flemington at his last two starts over 1400m and 1420m but won’t mind the drop back to 1200m with three wins over that distance on his record. Haunted is a genuine chance in the Ramornie Handicap.

Hightail

The Team Snowden trained Hightail has worked his way up through the grades with a win in a 1250m Benchmark 88 Handicap on the Kensington Track at Randwick followed by a win in the Group 3 Gold Coast Guineas (1200m) at the Gold Coast on May 16. The Written Tycoon three year old has since finished twelfth in the Group 1 Stradbroke Handicap (1400m) at Eagle Farm and will appreciate the drop in class. Has claims.

Jockey Hugh Bowman returns to the mounting yard after riding Hightail to victory in Race 7, the Quincy Seltzer Handicap, during Royal Randwick Raceday at Royal Randwick Racecourse in Sydney, Saturday, May 2, 2020. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Signore Fox

Signore Fox has been struggling to find his best form and was always well back when twelfth in the Group 2 Victory Stakes (1200m) at Eagle Farm on May 23. Has finished second in a recent 1045m Randwick barrier trial but has to improve to be competitive.

In Good Time

In Good Time was back in the winner’s stall at the juicy odds of $61 with her victory in the Listed Ascot Handicap (1200m) at Eagle Farm but then raced on the pace before finishing fifth in the Listed Bright Shadow (1200m) at Eagle Farm last Saturday. No easier here.

Southern Lad

Southern Lad has been most consistent of late without a win with four placings from his four starts this campaign. The John O’Shea trained gelding was sent out as the favourite last start when third in the Winter Dash (1200m) at Randwick on June 20 and has to be given an each way chance again.

Intuition

Sandbar

Mr Bellagio

Boomtown Lass

Boomtown Lass is fitter for two runs back from a spell in Listed company, the latest a fifth, after leading, in the Listed Ascot Handicap (1200m) at Eagle Farm on June 13. Will likely go forward from the outside gate but is facing a tough task.

Jonker

Jonker looks tested on his last start fifth in the Winter Dash (1200m) at Randwick on June 20.

Oakfield Twilight

Ozark

Will get a nice run from the inside gate but will find this harder than his latest fifth in an 1110m Doomben Handicap on June 20.

Exclusive

Exclusive has won three of his last four starts, two on this track, but will find this tougher than his latest win in the John Carlton Cup (1215m) at Grafton on June 28.

Tarbert

First emergency Tarbert made up some ground last start when fifth in the John Carlton Cup (1215m) at Grafton on June 28 but this is tougher.

Tarbert comes back to scale after winning in the Race 1 $22,000 Tarbert for the Kosciuszko Open 1020m at the Clarence River Jockey Club on Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

What Could Be

What Could Be looks out of his class coming off a last start eighth in a 1200m Randwick Benchmark 78 Handicap on June 20.