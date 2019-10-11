PREVIEW: Lower Clarence sides to sizzle for 2019/20 season

CHANGE OF PACE: Former Maclean United seamer Laurie Urquhart will line up for Yamba Cricket Club on their big return to the competition.

MBC FIRST GRADE: The Maclean Bowling Club first grade competition is ready to set the Lower Clarence alight for another year with some big changes afoot for the 2019/20 season.

With top side Lower Clarence Wanderers not putting a team in the elite competition this year, Yamba Cricket Club have stepped up in their place and it looks to be a well-rounded competition.

Here's how each side is shaping up for the season ahead.

HARWOOD READY FOR SOME HARD WORK

Position last year: 3rd

Ins: N/A

Outs: N/A

Opening fixture: Iluka at Iluka Oval.

FOLLOWING THROUGH: Matt Young for Harwood in the Lower Clarence Cricket Association MBC First Grade vs Lawrence last year. Ebony Stansfield

HARWOOD Cricket Club have a proud history and while their North Coast Premier League side has blitzed a trail in that competition the Maclean Bowling Club first grade side are edging closer to finding even more success.

Captained by Pete Lobb, Harwood are always a side filled with raw talent and that focus on playing attractive cricket will undoubtedly be a big part of their make-up again this season.

Iluka will be a good opening challenge as they hope to climb the ranks.

ILUKA AIMING TO GO ONE BETTER IN 2019/20

Position last year: 2nd

Ins: N/A

Outs: N/A

Opening fixture: Harwood at Iluka Oval.

FULL STEAM: Iluka bowler Jay Webster was among the wickets in their clash against Harwood in the LCCA First Grade round 3 match at Harwood Cricket Oval last year. Jarrard Potter

ILUKA Cricket Club were, oh, so close to premiers Maclean United last season, finishing just six points below them before falling to them in the grand final but that will only make them want it more.

Iluka have remained one of the top teams in the Maclean Bowling Club first grade competition for the past few years but after losing two straight grand finals it feels like it's only a matter of time before they return to the top.

Playing host to Harwood, Iluka will be hungry for an opening win today.

LAWRENCE FIRE WARNING SHOT TO COMP'S TOP SIDES

Position last year: 5th

Ins: Luke Many, Kye Watterson.

Outs: Alex Robinson, Lachlan Johnson, Mitchell Niemeic.

Opening fixture: Bye

DANGER MAN: Former Harwood Premier League player Luke Many will add an injection of venom into the Lawrence Cricket Club. Adam Hourigan

LAWRENCE Cricket Club may have finished on the bottom of the Maclean Bowling Club first grade competition last year but they have made the right moves to turn the tide in 2019/20.

Club president Anthony Tory said that while they have a similar line-up to last year, he believes things will go differently in the season ahead.

"I think it's predominantly the side we had on paper last year but we've picked up a couple of guys, including former Harwood player Luke Many who will have a big impact,” he said.

Tory said the competition would be much more even this season, with some key changes.

"With the new format this year the boys are quietly confident they can shake up the competition,” he said.

With a bye today, Lawrence will have to wait until the second round to test themselves.

PREMIERS MACLEAN UNITED READY FOR WAR

Position last year: 1st

Ins: Brad Shannon.

Outs: Laurie Urquhart.

Opening fixture: Yamba at Yamba Oval.

CAP: Jarrad Moran will lead the defending champions into battle this season. Matthew Elkerton

MACLEAN United Cricket Club were a force to be reckoned with last season and today they set out do to it all again.

Finishing as minor and major premiers for the 2018/19 season, Maclean United mean business and Deane Moran believes new captain Jarrad Moran can keep their success goin.

"We've still got most of the same team. We lost Laurie (Urquhart) to the new Yamba side but aside from that we're still just as strong,” Deane said.

To add some spice to what was already an exciting season ahead, Maclean will travel to Yamba for their opener today.

"It should be a good test early on, the season crept up pretty quick but we're ready to get started,” he said.

YAMBA OUT TO MAKE A BIG RETURN

Position last year: N/A

Ins: Laurie Urquhart, Troy Urquhart

Outs: N/A

Opening fixture: Maclean United at Yamba Oval.

YAMBA Cricket Club have not played in a top flight competition for more than three years but they are set to make waves when they return to Maclean Bowling Club first grade today.

New captain and former Maclean United man Laurie Urquhart said his side are "shaping up well”.

"It looks like we've got half decent side coming together,” he said. "We've had a few new guys that have just moved to town and a few third graders stepping up.”

Yamba take on premiers and Urquhart's former side today which will provide a good early test for the returning club.