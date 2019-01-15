Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toby Price on his KTM motorbike during stage seven of the Dakar Rally in San Juan de Marcona, Peru. Picture: Ricardo Mazalan/AP
Toby Price on his KTM motorbike during stage seven of the Dakar Rally in San Juan de Marcona, Peru. Picture: Ricardo Mazalan/AP
Motor Sports

Aussie Toby Price pushing for podium at Dakar Rally

15th Jan 2019 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:02 PM

AUSTRALIAN Toby Price has maintained third place overall in the motorcycle category of the Dakar Rally after an eighth-place finish in stage seven.

The 2016 Dakar champion is 8min 25sec adrift of leader Ricky Brabec, with Adrien van Beveren second.

"Today went well, a lot of us moved through the stage as a group. We did get lost at one point and dropped a couple minutes but things are going ok! Going to keep my head down and prepare for tomorrow!" Red Bull KTM Rally Factory Team rider Price tweeted.

British rider Sam Sunderland won the stage from Spain's Jose Ignacio Cornejo and Brabec, with the American regaining the race lead after a torrid day for former leader Pablo Quintanilla.

The Chilean started the stage as the leader but finished 21 minutes behind Sunderland and fell to fifth overall, a spot behind the Brit.

In the car's category, Stephane Peterhansel won Monday's stage to take back second place and cut Nasser Al-Attiyah's overall lead to 29 minutes.

The Frenchman, a 13-time Dakar winner, gained a position from compatriot Sebastien Loeb after the nine-time world rally champion lost half an hour due to an electrical problem in his Peugeot.

"We got a bit closer to Nasser but it'll be very hard to wrest the lead from him," said Peterhansel, who beat Spaniard and fellow Mini driver Nani Roma for his second stage win of the endurance event.

"Actually, we don't deserve to be ahead of him because he's doing really well and has made no mistakes so far."

Roma moved up to third overall, with Loeb dropping back to fourth.

Toyota driver Al-Attiyah completed the stage with the fourth fastest time but 12 minutes slower than Peterhansel, with 785km of timed competition before the finish in Lima on Thursday.

Spain's reigning champion Carlos Sainz, third in the stage, moved back into the top 10 but more than five hours off the lead.

- Reuters

More Stories

Show More
adrien van beveren carlos sainz cornejo sebastien loeb dakar rally jose ignacio nasser al-attiyah red bull ktm rally factory team ricky brabec sam sunderland stephane peterhansel toby price
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    DASHCAM: High speed pursuit ends on a child's scooter

    premium_icon DASHCAM: High speed pursuit ends on a child's scooter

    Crime DRIVER who captured dashcam footage of a stolen vehicle turning towards oncoming traffic witnessed police pursuing the same vehicle 30 minutes later.

    Traffic delayed as workers clean up 500m oil spill

    premium_icon Traffic delayed as workers clean up 500m oil spill

    News An oil spill has caused traffic delays for highway traffic.

    • 15th Jan 2019 12:57 PM
    It's going to get very hot

    premium_icon It's going to get very hot

    Weather Heatwave to hit by the weekend

    He's back for another Shott

    premium_icon He's back for another Shott

    News Rob Oakeshott will contest the Federal seat of Cowper.