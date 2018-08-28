Price of free speech for MP is $50k

PRIORITIES: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt says his resignation from the ministry will allow him to be "on the ground” working for the region.

IS there a cost to free speech? In Hinkler MP and former Assistant to the Deputy Prime Minister Keith Pitt's case - that price might just be a little over $50,000.

Mr Pitt yesterday explained why he walked away from an offer to continue his ministerial position, with its $258k a year paycheck.

While he will still collect just over $207,000 base salary as an MP moving forward, Mr Pitt told media he rejected the offer to be part of new Prime Minister Scott Morrison's outer ministry in order to be "on the ground" fighting for lower power prices for Hinkler constituents.

Addressing media yesterday about his shock decision to step aside from the position, Mr Pitt said he was motivated by a desire to speak his mind about high energy prices.

The NewsMail understands Mr Pitt's shock move enables him the freedom to talk out on key issues without being confined by the constraints of a ministerial position and towing the government line.

"I was offered a position to continue as the assistant to the deputy Prime Minister, which I chose to decline," Mr Pitt said.

He said he could no longer promise his constituents power price reductions, when no action was being taken.

"I support Scott Morrison and his team 100 per cent, but as Peter Dutton said a couple of weeks ago - in the Westminster system of government and as a minister in the government - if you cannot support the policy position put forward, then it is your job to resign," Mr Pitt said.

"I handed in my resignation, I was offered the opportunity to continue, but it is more important that I am here on the ground representing the interests of the people in this electorate - that is what they elected me for and that is what I will continue to do.

"I can not in good faith tell people who are desperate for relief when it comes to power prices that there will be a reduction, due to actions which we have taken."

Mr Pitt has previously expressed his concerns about the National Energy Guarantee and the Paris Agreement, which aims to lowering emissions between 26-28 per cent by 2030.

"This is an issue that I have fought long and hard for federally," he said.

"There is nothing in terms of cost of living that is more important than electricity.

"In 2015, I spoke against the renewable energy target and publicly stated that, in my view, if we put up the price of power it would make it less reliable and it would be paid for by the people who have the least to give - and unfortunately - that has turned out to be correct," Mr Pitt said.

Asked whether he placed the region's crippling level of unemployment as high on his priority list as power prices, Mr Pitt said the issues were related.

"Unemployment is clearly unacceptably high, but they are all interrelated," he said.

"If businesses have a stronger bottom line, then they are more confident to employ more local people, so everything we can do to make businesses more competitive and stronger - and that includes reducing electricity prices - will help with the level of employment."