Stamp Duty hasn't changed in 30 years
Stamp Duty hasn't changed in 30 years Oleksandr Bilozerov
Property

Prices up 1000-per cent, but still no change to stamp duty

Melissa Martin
by
1st May 2018 6:30 AM

THE calls to address the sky-rocketing amount of stamp duty NSW home-buyers pay are getting louder.

Stamp duty has remained unchanged in NSW for 32 years despite median house prices rising by 1181.55 per cent.

Real Estate Institute of New South Wales President Leanne Pilkington said when the current NSW Transfer Duty brackets were put into place in 1986 the median dwelling price, according to statistics from CoreLogic, was just $80,675.

"Last financial year more than $7.3 billion was collected in stamp duty and to February 2018 the government has raised in excess of $4.7 billion, on par with the same amount collected in the first 8 months of that financial year.

"Importantly, there is empirical evidence available that supports that reducing stamp duty will create greater volumes of transactions which in turn generates more revenue for Government.

"This therefore is a win for the property consumer and a win for Government. It is completely disingenuous for Government to express sympathy for our first home buyers and other property consumers and then rip them off without dated stamp duty rates.

"Consumers should be angry about this huge injustice and the government needs to start listening. A full review must be undertaken and it must be undertaken now," Ms Pilkington said.

Coffs Coast Advocate

