PRIDE OF PLACE: Freedom Ride honoured

EIGHTEEN months ago the Yamba Museum hosted the Freedom Ride '65 exhibition.

On display was an extensive collection of photos taken by a reporter/photographer from the Tribune, the weekly newspaper of the Communist Party of Australia. The museum obtained the digital photos through the NSW State Library and professionally printed by member of the Port of Yamba Historical Society, Alain Tursan d'Espaignet. This exhibition commemorated the 50th anniversary of the civil rights action taken by students from Sydney University who travelled regional Australia in a bus challenging communities about their racist attitudes.

The student's most infamous stop was Moree.

The problem after the exhibition was what to do with the collection of photos, which clearly had significant historical value.

President Marea Buist and curator Debrah Novak decided to find some custodians in Moree who would value the photo collection and negotiations with the Dhiiyaan Aboriginal Family Research and Resource Centre followed. A handover was planned as soon as their new building had completed their renovations.

A hand-over ceremony was well attended by the community with the Mayor Katrina Humphries commenting on the kindness of Yamba Museum for even thinking of passing on the collection to Moree.

"For President Marea and myself we knew the moment we met the research centre staff we had made the right decision.

"The photo collection is now pride of place at the Dhiiyaan Aboriginal Centre and we would recommend anyone travelling through Moree to call in,” Ms Novak said.