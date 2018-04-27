Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TEAM: Racqel Clark collections development officer, Marea, Debrah and Kylie Benge centre manager.
TEAM: Racqel Clark collections development officer, Marea, Debrah and Kylie Benge centre manager. Contributed
Art & Theatre

PRIDE OF PLACE: Freedom Ride honoured

27th Apr 2018 4:58 PM

EIGHTEEN months ago the Yamba Museum hosted the Freedom Ride '65 exhibition.

On display was an extensive collection of photos taken by a reporter/photographer from the Tribune, the weekly newspaper of the Communist Party of Australia. The museum obtained the digital photos through the NSW State Library and professionally printed by member of the Port of Yamba Historical Society, Alain Tursan d'Espaignet. This exhibition commemorated the 50th anniversary of the civil rights action taken by students from Sydney University who travelled regional Australia in a bus challenging communities about their racist attitudes.

The student's most infamous stop was Moree.

The problem after the exhibition was what to do with the collection of photos, which clearly had significant historical value.

President Marea Buist and curator Debrah Novak decided to find some custodians in Moree who would value the photo collection and negotiations with the Dhiiyaan Aboriginal Family Research and Resource Centre followed. A handover was planned as soon as their new building had completed their renovations.

A hand-over ceremony was well attended by the community with the Mayor Katrina Humphries commenting on the kindness of Yamba Museum for even thinking of passing on the collection to Moree.

"For President Marea and myself we knew the moment we met the research centre staff we had made the right decision.

"The photo collection is now pride of place at the Dhiiyaan Aboriginal Centre and we would recommend anyone travelling through Moree to call in,” Ms Novak said.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    GHOSTS BATTLER: League club steps up for former clubman

    premium_icon GHOSTS BATTLER: League club steps up for former clubman

    Rugby League GRAFTON Ghosts are putting the full weight of their support behind former forward Josh Brown, who was hit for six last year with a shocking health concern.

    • 27th Apr 2018 5:00 PM
    YOUR SAY: Who owns our water?

    YOUR SAY: Who owns our water?

    Letters to the Editor Why do we think we own the Clarence?

    Doctor to enter plea for alleged sex assaults on patients

    premium_icon Doctor to enter plea for alleged sex assaults on patients

    Crime NSW gynaecologist told he must attend court in Sydney next month

    Power company rejects 'overcharging' claim

    premium_icon Power company rejects 'overcharging' claim

    News Refute claims made by NSW Labor politician

    Local Partners