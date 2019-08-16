Pride of the cats on the line in river derby under lights

TOUGH CONTEST: Westlawn Tiger Harrison Vidler shields the ball from Maclean Bobcats defender Nathan Shugg in their previous outing at Barry Watts Oval.

FOOTBALL: Westlawn Tigers currently sit in last place in both the C.Ex Men's Premier League and the reserve grade competition after a tough year but they have their best chance at their third win of the season win against the Maclean Bobcats tomorrow.

The Bobcats have held supremacy in the Clarence River derby this year with two wins from two games, but Maclean reserve grade coach Grant Neilson said his side would expect another tough test across both grades.

"Both our first grade and reserve grade sides are similar positions and points on the ladder ahead of Tigers," Neilson said.

"Neither of our clubs are capable of making semi-finals but I would say local bragging rights are on offer.

"We've been fortunate enough to beat them in both grades across both games this year and another win would make it a clean sweep."

Neilson said the fixture had defined football in the region for some time and no matter the weight of the tie, there was always plenty on the line.

"The rivalry goes back a long way. It's always been friendly rivalry, never anything untoward," he said.

"Historically, Westlawn have always risen to the challenge when they play us and we've always had a great deal of difficulty against them."

Maclean are coming off a draw with the Woolgoolga Wolves while the Tigers went down valiantly 3-0 to league leaders Boambee Bombers last round, but form won't matter according to Neilson.

"Truth be known, you can throw the ladder out the window when we play. We could be first and they could be last and there's every chance they could beat us. It's just one of those types of games," he said.

GAME DAY: The Westlawn Tigers host the Maclean Bobcats at Barnier Park, Junction Hill, tomorrow. Reserve grade kick-off is 3pm before the first grade sides at 5pm.