Pride on the line for injury-hit Redmen on road trip

ON PACE: Grafton flyer Ryan Spies will add plenty of speed for the Redmen in Saturday's away clash against fourth-placed nemesis Lennox Head Trojans. Gary Nichols

IT'S been a challenging year for McKimms Grafton Redmen.

A far cry from last season when they went so close to featuring in the Mid North Coast rugby final. It's no secret the standard on the Far North Coast is superior to their southern counterparts. Add to that 18-rounds of rugby and injuries to key players and you have a side under the pump both physically and mentally.

With three rounds remaining, Grafton are currently sitting in seventh place on the table with six wins and nine losses. The Redmen have amassed 377 points and leaked 515 this season against quality opposition.

Wollongbar, Ballina, Casuarina and Lennox appear a cut above their rivals, although Casino has emerged as the dark horse of the competition with their Fijian brigade adding plenty of spark in attack.

With the finals series out of reach, Grafton will be hoping to bounce back this weekend after last Saturday's loss to Casino. And it won't get any easier this Saturday when the side travels north to take on fourth-placed Lennox Head Trojans.

Grafton will have to break a recent trend if they are to cause a major upset against Lennox. Their record against the Trojans on their home turf has not been favourable, however they can draw some heart from their round seven clash.

Grafton went agonisingly close to defeating the Trojans going down 43-37 in a highly entertaining game. Grafton's last two games pit them against SCU away followed by Ballina at home in conjunction with Sponsors Day. Selectors have named a strong side to take on the Trojans with star centre Dwayne Duke and speedster Ryan Spies both available after missing out last week.