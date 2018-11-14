PRIDE: Our workers who go above and beyond

SOME of Grafton's most dedicated worker's were recognised on Monday night as the Rotary clubs of Grafton joined more than 60 from the business community to celebrate their annual 'Pride of Workmanship' dinner.

Four people were chosen to receive the award, all who were nominated by their own employer.

Here is the profile of this year's four awardees - the citation's written by their nominating work:

Tony Wade - Halfway Creek

Tony Wade - Halfway Creek

Tony is very much the community man often working tirelessly behind the scene for a variety of community groups.

Tony and his family moved to the Clarence Valley in the 80's and is a staunch supporter of our area. He has been involved in many different projects over the years and worked with many different groups.

He is currently:

- Captain of the Halfway Creek Rural Fire Brigade

- Chairman of the Halfway Creek Hall Committee

- Chairman of the Halfway Creek Reserve Trust

- President of the Northern Rivers Timber Communities Association

- A board member of Clarence Valley Financial Services Ltd (Bendigo Bank South Grafton Community Branch)

In addition to these community commitments, he gives up his time and energy to others as well offering assistance to those in need whether that be "hands on” or mustering support. A few that come to mind are Coutts Crossing Soccer, Squash and Primary School, South High School and the Pelican Playhouse to name a few.

I'm sure there may well be others but I have collated this without his knowledge so this is what I have been able to find out on my own.

Tony is not one to sing his praises, he just gets on with the job and I feel he is a worthy candidate for you to consider.

Benny Holder - Elders Grafton

Benny Holder - Elders Grafton

Not always is the real estate industry a trusted vocation. Elders Real Estate Grafton hold key core values and they would like to nominate Ben Holder as an employee that exhibits not only our qualities but qualities under this award.

Ben was born to service those around him. Whether it is his family, his colleagues or his clients, Ben gives of himself a little more than most, every single day.

Ben is kind and helpful with all of our employees. He see's time in others an investment and not a loss. Ben is the first to assist in the mentoring of new employee's, he shares praise and compliments with all people who cross his path. He shares all of his methods or new discoveries to better the whole not just himself. Ben omits a positive attitude even when he is challenged or overwhelmed by his workload. He literally cares for all that are in his circle and even those who aren't there just yet.

On his own accord and at his own expense, Ben will take coffee's to clients to enjoy over conversations, he delivers wine on the anniversaries of properties purchased, goes out of his way personalise every property transaction to suit the personal requirements of his clients and works tirelessly to meet all expectations. It isn't uncommon for ben to travel tissues and a free ear to anyone who calls the office upset and going through difficult times also.

Selling a home can be a very unpredictable experience and is often forced due to painful situations. Ben ensures everyone in the experience is cared for and well considered.

Jennifer King - GP Superclinic Pharmacy

Jennifer King - GP Superclinic Pharmacy

Jenn is currently mother of three children below six years of age and at the same time studying distance through Armidale University to become a pharmacist and have an excellent work ethic.

With her personal relationship with people she plays a vital part in growing our business.

Her talent to pay attention to detail, problem solving skills and has the capability to prioritise put her in a different class.

She has more than 10 years experience as a pharmacy technician but still has the eagerness to improve her work standards. Jenn compares to the top one per cent of employees in pharmacy.

We are very fortunate to have Jenn as an employee.

Kira Grant - North Coast Tiles

Kira Grant - North Coast Tiles

Kira takes great pride in her work. She has great excellent customer service skills and is always helpful, informative and always happy to help any customer.

Kira is always looking for ways to improve her skills. She asks lots of questions as to be informed of the newt and latest trends on the mark to give customers confidence of her service skills.

Kira may be young but she beyond her years in customer service.

As an employer I am very lucky to have Kira on my tea.

When it comes to the office and warehouse work she is absolutely fabulous. She never complains and just gets in there to get the job done.

------------------------

HISTORY OF THE AWARD

Pride of Workmanship, as a concept, was instigated at a Rotary District Assembly in 1975. At that Assembly, 43 incoming Vocational Service Directors attended a discussion group meeting where it was suggested that something should be organised that would encourage more pride by Australians in their vocations.

From this suggestion and further discussion in that group session, the theme was born:

Do it once, Do it well, Build a Better Australia

Later that day, incoming directors of the Rotary Club of Pennant Hills discussed the need for promotion of this concept, and how it could be promoted in a practical way at Club level. Further discussions led to the suggestion that this Club hold a "Pride of Workmanship Night" with the co-operation of the local business community. It was envisaged that an award be made to employees who had been nominated by their employer as being deserving of such an award.

After much planning at Club level, the first presentation night of the Pride of Workmanship Awards was staged in April 1976, and thus began an era that has gone from strength to strength.

The Pride Of Workmanship Award is designed to acknowledge an employee irrespective of age or vocation who in the eyes of their employer displays outstanding qualities in terms of approach, attitude, dedication and commitment to his or her job. Over the last few years we have also included people who volunteer at a business and with community groups.

Pride of Workmanship is not a competition. It is a recognition of individual achievement and commitment.