Fans lose it over Friends-themed cafe

Primark is opening a Friends themed Central Perk Cafe in Manchester this week. Picture: Primark

Primark is opening a Friends themed Central Perk Cafe in Manchester this week. Picture: Primark

It was the place where Ross and Rachel first kissed, where Phoebe sung Smelly Cat and where the entire cast would hang out sharing jokes.

But now the "Central Perk" cafe will soon become a reality after a major UK department store announced it will open a Friends-themed cafe this week.

Primark has shared a series of photos of the new cafe, which is located in Manchester, and fans of the classic 1990s TV show couldn't be more excited.

The famous orange sofa. Picture: Primark

The photos of the new Central Perk cafe reveals it is an exact replica of the one on the set, with exposed brick-style walls and a wood-panelled bar, just like the one Gunther used to sell coffees from.

A chalkboard menu, filled with New York-themed treats, will hang on the wall, and plenty of coffee tables and comfy chairs will fill the space.

Visitors can even get a photo on the famous orange sofa, just like the one at the centre of the show's most memorable moments.

Primark's Friends themed Central Perk Cafe will launch this week. Picture: Primark

Unfortunately, the coffee won't be served by Jennifer Aniston, but fans can tuck into snacks and sip from "Central Perk, Manchester"-branded cups.

Those cups are also compostable, and the coffee is ethically-sourced, according to the retailer.

The set of Central Perk in Friends was an iconic staple of the show. Picture: Gary Null

Customers will also be able to buy Friends merchandise in a dedicated shopping area, with items ranging from mugs to clothing.

Fans have taken to social media to share their excitement about this week's launch.

"Believe me when I say I am absolutely buzzing", one Twitter user said.

Another claimed, "You don't even know how excited I am."

The Central Perk cafe in Manchester opens Tomorrow and if you think I’m going to go every time I’m in Manchester then you are absolutely correct pic.twitter.com/Uddj7Vvh8r — Gabby Fabrizio (@gabbyfabrizio) June 11, 2019

The cafe, which is being launched in partnership with Warner Bros, will be the first of its kind on the UK high street and is exclusive to Primark.

The launch coincides with the 25th anniversary year of Friends, which first aired in 1994.

The iconic Central Perk Cafe has officially come to life in Manchester.

More than 52 million people watched the series finale in the US alone, back in 2004, and Friends has since attracted a new generation of viewers after all the episodes were added to streaming service Netflix.

Sadly, though, this might be as close as we are ever going to get to revisiting the much-loved show after Aniston confirmed there were "no plans" for a reunion.

The actor, who played Rachel in the show, had previously teased fans by telling Ellen DeGeneres the cast could be getting back together.

She has since told Entertainment Tonight it won't be happening "in the immediate future" and apologised for getting people excited.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

The replica cafe has exposed brick and an old school chalkboard. Picture: Primark

Central Perk café opens in Manchester tomorrow whilst we’re here visiting - life is getting better 😝☕️☑️ — Ellie James (@elliejxmes) June 11, 2019

Jennifer Aniston won’t serve you coffee but ...