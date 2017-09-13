34°
'Predators' force school to build giant steel mesh fence

The school took the drastic measure following several disturbing incidents involving strangers. Picture David Swift
by Maryanne Taouk, Bruce McDougall

A PRIMARY school has been forced to build a two-metre high steel mesh fence around its entire perimeter to protect students after children were targeted by predators.

The school in Sydney's west has reported four "stranger danger" incidents of intruders approaching students, including one shocking case in which a stranger reached through the fence and tried to tickle a child.

St Oliver's Catholic School at Harris Park contacted police and beefed up security after a child was frightened by a predator lurking outside the school gates.

To combat such ­approaches, the school has ­installed an 80m long, 2m high mesh fence around the entire perimeter of the school.

The new mesh security fence surrounding St Olivers Catholic School in Harris Park. Picture: David Swift
The mesh fence is designed to prevent strangers in the street from reaching through to the students.

A school spokesman said: "One (incident) involved two argumentative men who ­requested food from a teacher during after-hours care. Another involved an older woman who attempted to take photos of the students, and ­finally of another man who took photos in the direction of the school.

