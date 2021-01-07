Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Richmond Valley Council is seeking expressions on interest in this unusual block at Evans Head.
Richmond Valley Council is seeking expressions on interest in this unusual block at Evans Head.
News

Prime coastal land comes with a huge stumbling block

David Kirkpatrick
7th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THERE’S an unusual plot of land only a few blocks from the beach at Evans Head for sale, but there’s a huge stumbling block for a potential new owners turning it into their own little slice of paradise.

You see, the block of land at 41 Cypress Street, Evans Head contains a very large disused water reservoir.

Although the land is zoned R1 General Residential, and measures 1543sqm, it contains the decommissioned water reservoir.

While it might be good to water the lawn with, building a home on the block would be all the more tricky with the reservoir in place.

Any development on the land would require consent from council.

Since it was placed on the market late last year, there’s been plenty of interest in the block.

Comments on the council’s Facebook site range from the serious to wacky.

“Council would be selling it so they don’t have the cost associated with demolition of the tank and the headaches of the close proximity of the boundaries,” Peter Smith said.

Rowan Gardiner said the disused water tank would make a “mad condo”.

Meanwhile, Michele Yates suggested the council should gift to the Neighbourhood Centre.

The land is to be sold via expressions of interest.

Offers must be received no later than 5pm on Monday, January 25.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inquiries continue into serious incident at Nymboida

        Premium Content Inquiries continue into serious incident at Nymboida

        Crime Police are appealing for information into an incident last year that saw a man sustain significant leg injuries and a vehicle damaged

        More severe weather on the way for the Clarence

        Premium Content More severe weather on the way for the Clarence

        Weather The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall...

        Daily Catch-Up: January 6, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: January 6, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        Whiddon residents cycle the world without leaving home

        Premium Content Whiddon residents cycle the world without leaving home

        News New technology being trialled at Whiddon Grafton allows residents to exercise bikes...