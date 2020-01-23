Prime conditions lead to pacy laps in the pool

SWIMMING :What a great night for swimming this week.

Some very warm temperature and refreshingly cool water made it exceedingly pleasant for all competitors.

A standard program was in store for members and a mixed bunch lined up for the final of the 50m freestyle.

The youngster in our group, Natalie Durrington, took a long, hard look at her opposition that consisted of Doug Ensbey, Terry Barnes and John Wainwright.

As the group progressed up the pool it appeared to be anyone’s race but Barnesy pulled away from the group and touched the tiles first, recording a time just 0.62 off nominated.

Next home was Ensbey and although swimming a slow time, it was good enough to get him into second place.

Durrington filled third place and Wainwright (still cursing the fact he had just come out of the last heat) was fourth.

Jill Enks, Scott Smith, Richard Sear and Damien O’Mahony contested the final of the 30m sprint.

Everyone deserved a win in this event as times were so close but it was the seasoned Searsy who comfortably took the win, with Enks scoring second place.

Marno, although a little slow, came home in third place and Smith was fourth.

In the final of the butterfly, backstroke and breaststroke, it was great to see Max Kroehnert and Toni Ensbey in the line-up, as it had been a while since either had reached a final.

However their formidable opposition was Steve Donnelly and O’Mahony.

Marno must have been foxing in the previous final as he managed to take out this event in almost perfect time.

Donnelly, also swimming a good time, filled second place and Kroehnert, although swimming a tad slow, filled third spot.

Ensbey, still trying to score her first win for 2020, struggled into fourth place.

Grafton Services Swimming Club meets once a week at Grafton Olympic Pool on Tuesday evening. The club will hold its monthly barbecue on Tuesday, February 4.