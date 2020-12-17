PM calls in to New Italy to open new highway

THEY arrived at New Italy like any other bus group travelling on the Pacific Highway.

Walking into the cafe, he ordered a coffee and she bought a souvenir.

The only difference? The woman was NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, and man was Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was joined by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Deputy PM Michael McCormack and Page MP Kevin Hogan at New Italy Cafe on the Pacific Highway to officially open the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade on December 17, 2020. Photo: Adam Hourigan.

Surrounded by media staff and security, as well as fellow politicians Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and Page MP Kevin Hogan, the dignitaries arrived at New Italy this morning to officially open the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade of the Pacific Highway.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was joined by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Deputy PM Michael McCormack and Page MP Kevin Hogan at New Italy Cafe on the Pacific Highway to officially open the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade on December 17, 2020. Photo: Adam Hourigan.

Mr Morrison and Ms Berejiklian acknowledged the area they were in was significantly different now to how it was one year ago when it was then surrounded by fire devastation, and noted the remarkable comeback of the area as they prepared to face the media throng.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was joined by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, Deputy PM Michael McCormack and Page MP Kevin Hogan at New Italy Cafe on the Pacific Highway to officially open the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade on December 17, 2020. Photo: Adam Hourigan.

MORE TO COME.