Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Steven Hainsworth, who is the prime suspect in three separate cold-case murders in South Australia, says he is innocent.
Steven Hainsworth, who is the prime suspect in three separate cold-case murders in South Australia, says he is innocent.
Crime

‘I’m not a serial killer’: Suspect’s extraordinary plea

by AAP
31st May 2018 10:05 AM

A VICTORIAN man who is the prime suspect in three separate cold-case murders in South Australia says he is innocent.

Steven Hainsworth, who now lives in Mildura, has admitted detectives have linked him to the murders of two grandmothers and a pensioner over a 13-year period through new forensic evidence, but has denied killing anyone.

"I've been told I'm a suspect in the crime, but I haven't done anything. Nothing. I'm not a serial killer. I haven't killed no one. I've had fights in my life and I've got hurt, as you can see now. I'm not responsible for no one's murder," Mr Hainsworth told the Nine Network this morning.

"I hope that whoever is responsible is caught and then I've got the monkey off my back."

Steven Hainsworth is the prime suspect in the murders of Stephen Newton, Beverley Hanley and Phyllis Harrison.
Steven Hainsworth is the prime suspect in the murders of Stephen Newton, Beverley Hanley and Phyllis Harrison.

On Tuesday, South Australian police said they had uncovered fresh forensic evidence that linked the three murders for the first time.

"Now I can say we have proof and we believe theft was the motive in all three matters," Detective Superintendent Des Bray said.

The involvement of a single suspect had been considered before, but was not able to be fully proven until Task Force Resolute initiated a review into the cases earlier this year.

Phyllis Harrison, 71, was found dead with multiple stab wounds and her Elizabeth South home ransacked in 1998, while 64-year-old Beverley Hanley suffered severe head injuries and her handbag was stolen from her Elizabeth North property in 2010.

A range of items including a TV, DVDs and computer games were missing from Stephen Newtown's Mount Gambier unit after he was found dead and covered in rubbish in 2011.

"This was a cowardly attack on two grandmothers and an invalid pensioner; each attack was extremely brutal," Supt Bray said.

cold case crime editors picks murder south australia

Top Stories

    'This is why we remove them': Loved jacaranda tree falls

    'This is why we remove them': Loved jacaranda tree falls

    Environment Council says the jacaranda tree falling on Turf St is one of the reasons why they often remove the old trees

    Truck driver charged over fatal crash

    premium_icon Truck driver charged over fatal crash

    News Man charged over the crash that claimed the life of local mother

    Heated discussion over renaming of Coutts Crossing

    Heated discussion over renaming of Coutts Crossing

    News Do we rename Coutts Crossing?

    • 31st May 2018 10:00 AM
    LOOK: Working Class Man's marathon Saraton show

    premium_icon LOOK: Working Class Man's marathon Saraton show

    News Barnes opens up to Grafton crowd on tour

    Local Partners