Prince Andrew faces fresh accusations

Prince Andrew reportedly spent time at billionaire Jeffrey Epstein's New York mansion at the same time as the convicted paedophile was subjecting one of his sex slave victims to horrifying abuse, according to a new investigation.

According to The Mail on Sunday, there is "compelling evidence" that the woman - who was in her 20s at the time of the Duke of York's visit - was groomed by Epstein as a teenager, sexually assaulted and forced into a fake lesbian marriage with one of his accomplices.

The newspaper also claims that the abuse she suffered was so "perverted" that lawyers deemed it too graphic to be included in official public legal documents.

It's now alleged that Andrew's infamous 2010 visit to Epstein's $113 million Upper East Side home occurred while the victim was also under his roof, casting doubt over the royal's persistent claims that he knew nothing of his former friend's crimes.

The Queen's son has long maintained he never saw anything suspicious during his time spent with Epstein.

Epstein died in prison.

The Mail also claims that a source, who was inside the property at the time, believes the victim may have even given Andrew a foot massage while he and Epstein held a private screening of The King's Speech.

The Duke of York has previously been accused of having sex with another of Epstein's victims, Virginia Giuffre Roberts - claims he has repeatedly denied.

Virginia Giuffre Roberts gave a damning interview to the BBC in 2019. Picture: BBC

In January, a US prosecutor sensationally announced that Andrew had "not been co-operating" with authorities covering the Epstein case.

US lawyer for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman said in January that prosecutors and the FBI had repeatedly contacted Andrew's lawyers to follow up on his previous pledge to help with the investigation.

Mr Berman's remarks are at odds with comments Prince Andrew made in a statement relating to the matter last year.

"Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required," it read.

Mr Berman said his office did not usually comment on whether people were co-operating with authorities. He said he made the decision to call out Prince Andrew because of his public comments on the matter.

"However, in Prince Andrew's case, he publicly offered, indeed in a press release, offered to co-operate with law enforcement investigating the crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators," Mr Berman said.

The Duke of York has been under fire for months for his association with Epstein, who was facing child sex trafficking charges prior to his prison suicide death on August 10.

The late financier was also accused of procuring young girls for his friends, including Andrew, who has vehemently denied the allegations.

Originally published as Prince Andrew faces fresh accusations