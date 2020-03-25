Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images
Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images
News

Prince Charles diagnosed with coronavirus

by Stephen Drill in London
25th Mar 2020 9:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Prince Charles has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Prince of Wales, 71, has tested postive and is self-isolating at Balmoral Castle.

His wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, has not tested postive, a spokesman said.

Clarence House confirmed the diagnosis for the Duke of Cornwall, saying he had mild symptoms, "but otherwise remains in good health".

The news is a blow as Britain deals with a spike in the outbreak.

A makeshift 4000-bed hospital was being built in east London to deal with an expected wave of cases.

Prince Charles had met Prince Albert of Monaco, who a few days later tested positive for the virus.

More to come

Originally published as Prince Charles diagnosed with coronavirus

More Stories

coronavirus prince charles the royal family

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bail extended for man facing child sex offences

        premium_icon Bail extended for man facing child sex offences

        News Coffs Harbour Local Court previously heard the man, accused of child sex offences, worked with young people.

        Clarence Valley businesses offering takeaway and delivery

        Clarence Valley businesses offering takeaway and delivery

        Business UPDATED DAILY: Clarence cafes and restaurants offering takeaway or delivery

        Iluka IGA’s COVID distancing welcomed by community

        premium_icon Iluka IGA’s COVID distancing welcomed by community

        News They are strict new rules, but they have bought a sense of calm and order to the...

        Teachers in NSW call for schools to be declared pupil-free

        Teachers in NSW call for schools to be declared pupil-free

        Education Call for "immediate transition to emergency mode of school"