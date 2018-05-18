Menu
Prince Charles to walk Meghan down aisle on wedding day

by Victoria Craw in London
18th May 2018 7:19 PM

PRINCE Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at the royal wedding on Saturday.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: "Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her wedding day.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to the royal family in this way."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen arriving for a wedding dress rehearsal. Picture: Paul Edwards/The Sun.
It comes after Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, 73, was forced to pullout of attending the wedding following a scandal involving staged paparazzi photographs and heart surgery.

It had been speculated her mother, Doria Ragland, 61, was going to do the honours but Prince Charles has stepped up for the ceremony.

Prince Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles at a civil ceremony at Windsor in 2005. He reportedly gets on very well with his new daughter-in-law.

Prince Charles is said to get on well with his new daughter-in-law. Picture: Mega.
More to come.

