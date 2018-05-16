Meghan’s adorable crew revealed

Princess Charlotte will be bridesmaid when her uncle Prince Harry marries Meghan Markle on Saturday.

PRINCE GEORGE and Princess Charlotte are set for a starring role at the upcoming royal wedding as part of a bridal party for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The bridal party is made up of Princess Charlotte, 3, Florence van Cutsem, 3, who is the goddaughter of Prince Harry, daughter of Alice van Cutsem and Major Nicholas van Cutsem, Kensington Palace said.

Meghan's goddaughters Remi Litt, 6, Ryland Litt, 7, will also be included. They are the daughters of Meghan's friends Benita and Darren Litt.

Prince Harry's goddaughter, Zalie Warren, 2, will also attend. She is the child of Zoe and Jake Warren.

The daughter of Meghan's friend Jessica Mulroney, Ivy, 4, will also be included in the bridal party along with her twin brothers, Brian and John Mulroney, aged 7.

Prince George, 4, will be a page boy at the wedding, along with Prince Harry's godson Jasper Dyer, 6, who is the son of Amanda Dyer and Mark Dyer.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George are experienced wedding-goers, having previously been in the bridal party for their aunt, Pippa Middleton during her 2017 wedding.

Details about their outfits will be made available on the wedding day.

Kate Middleton wrangles the children at her sister’s wedding in May 2017. Picture: AFP/ Justin TALLIS

Royal tradition is to have children make up the bridal party rather than a maid of honour, however Kate Middleton made her own rules in 2011 with the inclusion of her sister Pippa as a bridesmaid.

Meghan will drive to the chapel with her mother Doria Ragland and it's still unclear whether her father, Thomas Markle, will attend the wedding as he is set to undergo heart surgery on Wednesday.

Meghan had previously decided against having a maid of honour, with a Kensington Palace spokesman saying she did not want to discriminate among friends.

"[Meghan] has a very close knit group of friends and she does not want to choose one over another," Jason Knauf said earlier this month. "She is very pleased to have their support on the day."

"Her close friends will be supporting her through …. but none of them have formal roles."

Princess Charlotte will be a bridesmaid, but Prince Louis will have to stay at home. Picture: Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince George will be a pageboy. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

It had previously been speculated that Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince George, 4, would appear. Prince Louis, who was born on the 23 April in London, has been left at home.

Ivy Mulroney, 4, the daughter of Megan's friend and unofficial wedding planner, Jessica Mulroney and her husband Ben was also tipped to be included. The young girl has frequently made appearances on fashion photoshoots and her mother's Instagram account.

