Prince Harry lands Silicon Valley job

Prince Harry has bagged a job as the "chief impact officer" at a Silicon Valley startup.

The Duke of Sussex said he wanted to "create impact" after being named as part of the leadership team with BetterUp Inc - a coaching and mental health firm in the US.

The Wall Street Journal today reported the 36-year-old would take up the "meaty" role one year after he quit the royal family.

Harry, 36, told the publication in an email: "I intend to help create impact in people's lives.

"Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life."

BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux said while Prince Harry would not manage employees, he was expected to be a part of all-hands meetings and special company events.

He said: "It's a meaningful and meaty role."

Mr Robichaux revealed he had started speaking with the royal last year after being introduced through a mutual friend.

Prince Harry has bagged a job as the ‘chief impact officer’ at a Silicon Valley startup. Picture: Screengrab

RELATED: Harry, Meghan address 'secret wedding'

It is unclear what the royal's salary will be, or if he will be compensated at all, however he has now been listed on the company's website as the Chief Impact Officer.

In an online bio accompanied by a black and white photo of Prince Harry, the royal is described as a "humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist".

It adds: "As co-founder of Archewell, he is focused on driving systemic change across all communities through non-profit work as well as creative activations."

BetterUp is a career and life coaching platform that provides life coaches to help their clients.

And Mr Robichaux said he considered Harry's military background - which saw him serve two tours overseas - as a strength in taking up the new gig.

Harry has also previously worked on mental health initiatives during his time with in the Royal Family.

As part of the gig, Harry is expected to spend time at the company's HQ in San Franscisco - once office working is possible under COVID guidelines.

Prince Harry, pictured with Meghan Markle, will spend time at the firm’s office in San Francisco. Picture: Nathan Edwards

RELATED: Harry and Meghan's chief of staff quits

And Omid Scobie - author of biography Finding Freedom - today claimed Harry would be taking up the job to oversee "product strategy, public advocacy and more".

He added: "The duke was already a fan of the firm's app, which has coaches working with the likes of Hilton, Chevron, Salesforce."

It's just the latest role that Prince Harry has taken on after he and wife Meghan Markle quit the royal family last year.

The Sussexes revealed they wanted to become "financially independent" after leaving the UK before settling in Santa Barbara.

They have since signed megapound deals with both Spotify and Netflix to create podcasts and productions.

And in the explosive interview with Oprah this month, the Sussexes said they had been forced to do deals after claiming the Royal Family had cut Harry off.

Speaking to the US chatshow queen, Harry said: "We didn't have a plan.

"That was suggested by somebody else by the point of where my family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us."

The explosive interview also saw Meghan and Harry claim they had faced racism within the Firm.

Meghan and Harry are now living in the US after leaving the UK last year.

They recently announced they are expecting a baby girl, who will make son Archie a big brother.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and is published here with permission.

Originally published as Prince Harry lands Silicon Valley job