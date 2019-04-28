Prince delivers on Laurie’s bold prediction

Jockey Michael Dee was impressed by Prince of Sussex’s turn of foot in The Showdown. Picture: AAP

Jockey Michael Dee was impressed by Prince of Sussex’s turn of foot in The Showdown. Picture: AAP

An offhand prediction - made by trainer Matt Laurie after an eye-catching trial by Prince Of Sussex in ­January - came to ­fruition on Saturday with the gelding's ­impressive victory in the inaugural $1 million The Showdown (1200m) at Caulfield.

"I put a bit of pressure on myself when I flippantly said The Showdown for him and I've had a bit of press ever since," Laurie said.

But after a nerve-racking week for the Mornington trainer, the horse delivered.

"It's as exciting day as I've ever had. That was an outstanding win," Laurie said.

And while he tasted Group 1 success in the 2013 South ­Australian Derby with Escado, Laurie said, in terms of prizemoney, Saturday was easily his most successful day. He did admit to being worried in the run, saying Prince Of Sussex was in awkward position back to the inside.

"When the run came he exploded and he won it so easily in the finish," Laurie said.

Jockey Michael Dee had to make a choice between riding Prince Of Sussex or the heavily backed favourite Sartorial Splendor but was confident going into the race he had made the right choice.

"(Prince Of Sussex) gave me a nice feel at Bendigo and he's improved since. He's got an explosive turn of foot," Dee said.

Laurie said he was looking to spring with Prince Of Sussex who has won his past two starts after over-racing at his debut at Pakenham.

"His sire Toronado is by High Chaparral and Peter Moody trained his dam and he had a good opinion of her so he should be able to stretch out a bit."

Trainer Matt Laurie was delighted with Prince Of Sussex’s win. Picture: AAP

Prince Of Sussex is from the first crop of Swettenham Stud stallion Toronado and Laurie was keen to buy one of them at last year's Melbourne sales.

"I thought he was a $200,000 colt but my owner Paul Dugan was only going to spend $80,000 but luckily he went to $145,000," he said.

Prince Of Sussex ($3.60) defeated Hightail ($20) by a length and three-quarters with Mishe Mokwa ($21) two and three-quarters of a length away third.

T