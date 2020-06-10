Prince Philip marks 99th birthday in iso

He's only one year away from a card from the Queen.

Prince Philip celebrated his 99th birthday today with the release of a photograph with his wife at Windsor Castle.

The fuss free Duke of Edinburgh usually avoids fancy birthday parties, but this year he has no choice as lockdown has prevented any family get-togethers in person.

The image was the first time Prince Philip has been seen in public since Christmas Eve last year when he was pictured leaving hospital following a short illness.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle ahead of his birthday. The Queen is wearing an Angela Kelly dress with the Cullinan V diamond brooch, while Prince Philip is wearing a Household Division tie. Picture: Steve Parsons/Pool via AP

Her Majesty and Prince Philip have been in isolation at Windsor Castle for months as the UK battles the worst coronavirus death toll in Europe.

Joe Little, managing editor of royal bible Majesty magazine, said: "It's an opportunity for them in their later years to reconnect … It is the perfect royal cocooning.

"They will make a fuss of him on Wednesday as much as you can make a fuss of the Duke of Edinburgh."

The Queen and Prince Philip in the House of Lords in 2012. Picture: AP

Prince Philip, who has been married to the Queen for 72 years, was pictured with Windsor Castle's tower in the background, and he looked in remarkably good health.

The Queen, 94, has also been photographed horse riding this month as the royal family tries to bring the nation together in a time of crisis.

Her Majesty has delivered several messages to the nation and was particularly called upon when Prime Minister Boris Johnson was sick in hospital.

In this June 19, 1962 file photo, Britain's Prince Philip and his wife Queen Elizabeth II arrive at Royal Ascot race meeting, England. Picture: AP

Prince Philip, who served with the British Royal Navy in World War Two after his royal family was exiled from Greece, has survived a few scrapes over the years.

The sometimes blunt, often not politically correct prince, rolled his Land Rover near the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk in January last year.

And his remarkable recovery at Christmas from an ongoing illness lifted spirits in his immediate family and the nation.

The royal couple have been looked after by a dedicated team of staff in a royal bubble, where they work for three weeks and then take leave to see their own families.

Prince Charles has been staying in Scotland, while Prince William and Kate have been at their Norfolk property with their three children.

stephen.drilll@news.co.uk

Originally published as Prince Philip marks 99th birthday in iso

Britain's Prince Philip shares a joke with a war veteran in 2006. Picture: AP