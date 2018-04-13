Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Prince's William and Harry remember Diana
News

He said what? Prince William drops huge hint about baby No.3

by Seniors News
13th Apr 2018 4:16 PM

LOOSE lips sink ships - especially if you're royalty!

Prince William may have unwittingly given away the most sought-after secret in the monarchy - the gender of baby No.3 - after being caught up in the excitement of a football match.

The Duke of Cambridge was pitch side in London watching his beloved Aston Villa when a late Jake Grealish strike stole the points against Cardiff City.

Swept up in the euphoria of the victory, Prince William, according to Villa supporters at the match, then made a startling revelation.

Britain's Prince William and former Norwegian international soccer player John Carew watch in an executive box.
Britain's Prince William and former Norwegian international soccer player John Carew watch in an executive box.

"I'm going to insist the baby is called Jack," Prince William reportedly said, according to Honey.

Quickly noting his faux pas, the prince hurriedly added: "… or Jackie.

Royal watchers have been keeping a keen eye out for any news on the latest arrival with the Duchess of Cambridge just days away from giving birth.

However, with this slip of the tongue, Prince William may have just given away the biggest mystery of all.

Related Items

Show More
kate middleton prince william the royals

Top Stories

    10 ideas for what the tourist centre could become

    10 ideas for what the tourist centre could become

    News WHAT does the future hold for the former Clarence Valley Tourism Centre site?

    Kids take on U3A to settle life's big question

    Kids take on U3A to settle life's big question

    News CVAS and U3A battle it out in debate

    FOOTBALL: Tigers v Tigers as both teams aim to earn stripes

    FOOTBALL: Tigers v Tigers as both teams aim to earn stripes

    Soccer THE Barnier Park Brigade will be back on home soil this weekend.

    The cutest dogs live in the Valley

    The cutest dogs live in the Valley

    News #CVPETS

    • 13th Apr 2018 4:09 PM

    Local Partners