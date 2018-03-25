Menu
1st day of school for Prince George
News

King William? Prince shows mettle in knighting music royalty

by Seniors News
22nd Mar 2018 9:52 AM

MOVE over Prince Charles, the real king has arrived.

Prince William gave a sneak peek into the future of the monarchy after again taking over the Queen and his father's duties by knighting Beatles legend Ringo Starr.

The second-in-line to the throne was at his regal best as the 'Fab Four' drummer kneeled to be honoured for his services to music at Buckingham Palace.

Starr, along with his bandmates, was awarded MBE's in 1965 but he now joins fellow Beatles survivor, Paul McCartney, with the prefix of 'Sir' to his title.

The 77-year-old admitted to suffering to nerves throughout the ceremony but was quick to see the lighter side of becoming a knight.

"I expect you to use it," he told a reporter who asked him if he'll start using his new title.

However, there were no such nerves for the king-in-waiting.

Prince William first took the honour when he began take on more duties in 2013.

