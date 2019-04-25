Harry, Wills fell out over Meghan

A royal biographer believes the brothers’ relationship will go from “strength to strength” from now on. Picture: matrixpictures.co.uk

AUTHOR Katie Nicholl, who recently published a book looking into Prince Harry's relationship with his now wife Meghan, said that the prince took things 'badly' when William, 37, showed concern over the budding romance.

According to The Sun, speaking to Fox News, Nicholl said: "William was concerned about how quickly the relationship had moved and wanted to make sure that Harry was making the right decision.

"What was intended as well-meaning, brotherly concern and a bit of advice went down quite badly with Harry, who felt William wasn't being as supportive as he might have been."

Prince William expressed brotherly concern over Harry’s rapidly budding romance with Meghan. Picture: MatrixPictures.co.uk

The biographer studied the changing relationship between the princes as part of her book Harry and Meghan: Life, Loss and Love - noting that many of their disagreements started from these early times in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's relationship.

"William is very protective of Harry," Katie continued. "He loves Harry - but their relationship was always going to change when Harry married.

"And very reliable sources have told me that the relationship has gone through really challenging times since Harry and Meghan started dating."

Katie believes that Harry and Meghan's recent move from Kensington Palace to Frogmore Cottage, on the Queen's estate, was 'much-needed' for the tense brothers.

She added: "Moving forward, with the benefit of not living on top of each other, I think their relationship will go from strength to strength from now on.

"I hope so, because they're not just two of the world's most popular princes, they're two of the world's favourite brothers."

While William initially expressed concerns over Harry's quick-moving relationship with the ex Suits actress, Katie revealed that he's coming round to her after seeing her positive effect on his brother.

She noted that seeing Harry so happy with Meghan would have been 'impressive' to William, who also would have taken note of how well she's adapted to Royal life.

"I think William has realised that Meghan is probably the best thing to happen to Harry," Katie added. "I think he's impressed too by her work ethic."

But the jury's still out on the brother's relationship - as it's still unknown whether Meghan and Harry will be moving to Africa to escape their fellow royals.

This story first appeared in The Sun and is republished with permission.