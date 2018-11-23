Menu
Princess Eugenie during her wedding to Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in October. Photo: Danny Lawson — WPA Pool/Getty Images
Celebrity

Eugenie shares never-before-seen wedding photo

by Bronte Coy
23rd Nov 2018 8:47 AM

Princess Eugenie has shared a sweet photo taken on her wedding day, along with a gushing tribute to her new husband.

Eugenie, 28, and longtime partner Jack Brooksbank, 32, were married in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in October.

#tbt to THE greatest day of my life

Six weeks after the royal event, the ninth in line to the throne posted a previously unseen black-and-white picture of the couple, along with the caption: "#TBT to THE greatest day of my life."

Within the first hour, the photo had already amassed 60,000 likes.

Sadly, we won't be seeing any similar throwbacks from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who tied the knot in May this year at the same venue.

Eugenie is one of the few royals who has a personal Instagram account, while her high-profile cousins stay well away from running their own social media.

A few days after her wedding, Eugenie used her personal page to share a sweet photo of herself and Jack on their big day, surrounded by their adorable bridesmaids and pageboys, including Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Robbie Williams' daughter, Teddy.

