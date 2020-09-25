Menu
There’s a new royal baby on the way, with Princess Eugenie revealing she is expecting her first child early next year.
Celebrity

Princess Eugenie’s surprise pregnancy announcement

by Stephen Drill
25th Sep 2020 6:59 PM
Princess Eugenie is expecting a baby early next year, with the Queen "delighted" at the news.

Buckingham Palace announced the impending arrival on Friday night Australian time.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," the palace said in a statement.

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

Originally published as Princess Eugenie's surprise pregnancy announcement

princess eugenie royal baby

