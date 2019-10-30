School principal charged with child sex offences

Officials said parents would understandably find the details "distressing" and urged anyone with information "that may assist police" to contact authorities.

The principal of a school has been charged with child sex offences, it emerged on Wednesday.

Detectives charged the middle-aged man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at his home on the weekend after an "ongoing investigation".

Despite being arrested on Sunday and the Adelaide school community being informed the next day, the Education Department only revealed on Wednesday that charges had been laid against the "metropolitan school employee".

The Advertiser later revealed the man is the principal of an Adelaide school.

He has been suspended without pay. Police said he was charged with aggravated indecent assault and possess child exploitation material.

The man, whose identity is protected by a statutory secrecy regime, faces up to 10 years behind bars if convicted.

A department spokesman on Wednesday night told The Advertiser the alleged victim, who also cannot be identified for life under state law, is not a student at the man's school.

No further details about the charged principal, his background, or his school can be published for legal reasons.

The school on Wednesday referred inquiries to the department while details about the principal were later removed from its website.

A letter sent to parents, issued on Monday, said the man's bail conditions banned him from working, or volunteering, with children.

An Education Department spokesman said on Wednesday: "We have been advised that a metropolitan school employee has been arrested and charged with child sexual offences.

"The employee has been directed away from the workplace. The school is being provided with appropriate support." The man is due to appear in court in December