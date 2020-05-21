Menu
St Andrew's Christian School principal Janelle Rowe began at the school as a casual 12 years ago and become the principal in term 2 of 2019.
Principal rises through the ranks to lead school

Tim Howard
, tim.howard@dailyexaminer.com.au
21st May 2020 2:00 PM
IT'S been a long haul for the latest principal of St Andrew's Christian School at Clarenza since she arrived at the school as a casual 12 years ago.

Ms Rowe was appointed as principal at the start of term two last year after an exhaustive interview process.

"We were at Ballina when I got a five-week block of casual teaching here in 2009," she said.

"I was offered a job here soon after that and we moved down here."

Ms Rowe said moving from a casual teacher to principal in the one school was not the usual career path, but she had put in the miles prior to settling in the Clarence Valley.

"The career path went: Sydney, Brisbane, Cairns, Ballina, here," she said.

"Eventually you find your place and your want to stay there."

The challenges have come thick and fast for her since taking up the top job.

Since August last year the school has juggled a $1.3 million building project on the campus and in March the COVID-19 restrictions threw school life totally out of kilter.

"It's not been too bad here because of our 27 acre site and relatively small school population," she said.

"During the restrictions we've had most of the staff here most days, so we've able to keep a feeling of continuity going."

