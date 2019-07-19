Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Firefighters respond to the blaze in Warwick East State School.
Firefighters respond to the blaze in Warwick East State School. Chris Lines
Breaking

Principal's heartache as blaze tears through classroom

Chris Lines
by
19th Jul 2019 3:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WARWICK East State School principal Marina Clarke is heartbroken after a huge blaze tore through her beloved school this afternoon.

Ms Clarke, fellow staff and students were forced to evacuate during lunch playtime.

Fortunately no one was injured.

Ms Clarke said it was believed the fire started in an empty classroom at lunch and spread to the admin building.

"We noticed smoke from the west-end of the building and immediately started the evacuation procedure," she said.

"I cannot believe how quick the trees in front of the building went up."

Staff were forced to use hand bells to alert students to the evacuation, as the fire had spread to the area which contained the school-wide fire alarm.As the fire was in the admin building which also contains the school-wide fire alarm.

Ms Clarke said the evacuation procedure went smoothly.

"Thank God it was lunchtime," she said.

The principal said she has no idea how the fire started.

"I am devastated by this, just devastated."

Warwick firefighters are still dampening the area to ensure it does not reignite.

Warwick East State School was the first school established in Queensland, with a history that dates back to 1850.

More Stories

fire principal warwick east state school
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Had a bike or motorcycle stolen? It might be pictured here.

    premium_icon Had a bike or motorcycle stolen? It might be pictured here.

    News TWO teenagers have been charged for a string of offences after police executed a search warrant just north of Coffs Harbour.

    Group 2's touching act for the final round of competition

    premium_icon Group 2's touching act for the final round of competition

    News EVERY club in Group 2 are uniting this weekend.

    Thrill-seeking seniors tick skydiving off bucket list

    premium_icon Thrill-seeking seniors tick skydiving off bucket list

    Offbeat Whiddon Maclean residents enjoy adrenalin-pumping action

    Who ordered hot and spicy for Christmas dinner?

    Who ordered hot and spicy for Christmas dinner?

    Art & Theatre There's a surprise hiding under the packages in Festive Spirit