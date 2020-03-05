Principal’s passion and belief for McAuley

HAVING completed her schooling through St Mary’s College and Holy Spirit College, Kate Thomson admitted to a few giggles when she sat in the principal’s chair for the first time in her life as the new head of McAuley Catholic College.

“I did have a little laugh. I went, wow, this is it. I’m here.”

The school is a familiar place for Ms Thomson, who after growing up in Grafton and being taught at the colleges, left to begin her teaching career before returning home to McAuley, where she has been for the past 18 years.

“My background is a science teacher and a religion teacher, and then I moved into leadership here, and was the assistant principal for 11 years,” she said.

“I’m out of the classroom, and I do miss the classroom … but this year I got the opportunity to take on this role.”

Ms Thomson said it was a big decision to take control of the school, but said she wanted in some way to give back to the school and to the community.

“I have this love and passion and belief in this school,” she said.

“I think for me it was important to have that connection to the school and to the community and I had that to offer.

“I know the kids, I know a lot of the families and part of that was giving the school some continuity. We’ve had a few changes over the years and I believed I could give the school that.”

Ms Thomson said she had already had an amazing response from the people in the community, and the school.

“People have said that to me, they believe I’m here for the school,” she said.

Ms Thomson said her work would be to consolidate what the school had been doing, but also had her ideas to bring forward.

“There’s also a staff here that have a love and passion for this school that can make it the best it can be,” she said.

“We’ve had a lot of people who have come back who want to live in the Clarence Valley, and they want to live here.

“We really want to instil in the kids that they can be anything they want to be.”

Ms Thomson said despite her familiarity to the school community, she had introduced herself again, gave her story, and told them what she’s about — all of which focused on students and relationships.

“I say we’re student focused, faith based. and we make a conscious effort to focus on our relationships.”