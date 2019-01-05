Prison escapee located south of Grafton

The law caught up to a prison escapee from a minimum security facility in Glen Innes, more than 165km away near Grafton.

The law caught up to a prison escapee from a minimum security facility in Glen Innes, more than 165km away near Grafton. Trevor Veale

A PRISONER who escaped from a minimum security correctional facility at Glenn Innes on Saturday was nabbed by police south of Grafton this morning.

A 39-year-old man was reported missing from the facility on the Gwydir Highway about 3.30pm on Friday, January 4.

About 6.15am today, police were patrolling the Pacific Highway about 5km south of Grafton when they observed a pedestrian and stopped to speak with the man.

Police established the man's identity, and he was arrested and conveyed to Grafton Police Station.

He was later charged with inmate escape from lawful custody and refused bail to appear at Grafton Local Court on Wednesday, February 13.