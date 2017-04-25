Prison for motorist already disqualified

A MAN who was caught behind the wheel of a car, despite being disqualified from driving until 2023, will spend the rest of the year behind bars after a repeat offence.

Alan Gorman, 31, appeared via audio-visual link in Grafton Local Court yesterday, having pleaded guilty to a charge of disqualified driving and negligent driving.

The charges relate to an incident in Grafton on March 16, in which a red Ford Falcon travelling on Bacon St, Grafton, was brought to the attention of police when it "fishtailed" around a corner on to Duke St.

According to police documents, this caused the vehicle to partly mount the nature strip.

It was further documented that during the incident, school children were walking home and waiting for buses in the area.

When police stopped the vehicle the driver, Gorman, produced a Queensland licence.

Further investigations revealed he had been charged three times in 2015 for driving while disqualified, and was charged again for the same offence on June 19, 2016.

At the time of the latest offence, his period of disqualification was valid for six more years.

At the scene, Gorman told police he was not aware of the disqualification period, telling them he thought it had been quashed in court.

Yesterday in Grafton Local Court, Magistrate Robyn Denes formally revoked three good behaviour bonds which had been issued in relation to previous offences in Coffs Harbour.

Two seven-month terms and a 12-month term will be served concurrently from the date of the offence, making the 31-year-old eligible for release on March 16, 2018.