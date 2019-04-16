Prison ice smuggler refused bail

A MAN caught trying to smuggle ice into Grafton jail has been refused bail by a Grafton magistrate.

Boambee man, Andrew Cavanagh, 29, was being processed to be locked up at Grafton jail when warders found a small amount of methylamphetamine on him.

Cavanagh was sentenced two weeks ago to a six-month fixed term jail sentence on the charge of bringing a drug into a place of detention.

Cavanagh's solicitor submitted in an application for bail ahead of a hearing, on Grafton Local Court yesterday, that his client would be willing to report to police and had made efforts to enter into rehabilitation on release.

He said his client had informed him he was "no danger for the community” and while he accepted he had a criminal history, it was in the past.

Magistrate Karen Stafford said Cavanagh's history of non-compliance was not a good indication of his prospects outside of jail.

She also said Cavanagh was on multiple court orders at the time of the offence.

Ms Stafford did not believe any bail conditions could mitigate the risk to the community or risk of failure to appear.

Cavanagh is to appear before Grafton District Court on May 20.