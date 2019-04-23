Prison inmate charged after alleged disturbing phone videos

Police have charged four men over various separate offences.

FOUR men who are in custody for other matters have been charged with a range of offences within the Richmond Police District.

Stolen vehicle

A man will front court after he was caught having stolen a vehicle in August last year.

On Sunday 19 August 2018, a white Toyota Hilux was stolen from Yamba.

Following DNA examination of the vehicle, police attended Silverwater Correctional Facility on Wednesday April 17 2019 and a 30-year-old man was spoken to.

He was subsequently charged with take/drive conveyance without consent of owner and is expected to appear at Lismore Local Court on Friday (26 April 2019).

Prison contraband allegedly used to store assault videos

On Sunday 1 April 2019, police conducted a search warrant in relation to a 37-year-old's phone calls made inside Grafton Correctional Centre.

It's alleged the man remotely wiped the contents of the mobile phone whilst in police custody, which allegedly contained videos depicting serious assaults.

On Wednesday April 17 2019, police attended Silverwater Correctional Facility and spoke to the 37-year-old man.

He was subsequently charged with pervert the course of justice and is expected to appear at Lismore Local Court on Thursday May 9 2019.

Stolen Vehicle

A 27-year-old man will front court after allegedly stealing a Mazda from Goonellabah on Thursday July 25.

Following DNA examination of the vehicle, on Thursday April 18 2019, a 27-year-old was spoken to at Newcastle Police Station.

He was subsequently charged with take/drive conveyance without consent of owner and is expected to appear at Lismore Local Court on Monday June 3 2019.

Break, Enter and Steal

A man has been charged after allegedly breaking into a Casino property and stealing.

On Saturday November 2018, an address on Hickey Street, Casino was broken into where a number of items were stolen.

A forensic analysis was conducted on the property and on Thursday April 18, police spoke to a 37-year-old man at Newcastle Police Station who was subsequently charged with break, enter and steal.

He is expected to appear at Lismore Local Court on Tuesday June 4 2019.