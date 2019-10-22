Troy Allan Burley is on trial charged with raping and sexually abusing another inmate at Wolston Correctional Centre.

Troy Allan Burley is on trial charged with raping and sexually abusing another inmate at Wolston Correctional Centre.

A MAN accused of raping a fellow inmate would regularly walk into other prisoners' rooms naked for "shock value", a court has heard.

Troy Allan Burley, 41, formerly of Ebbw Vale and Bundaberg, is on trial in Brisbane District Court after pleading not guilty to three counts of rape, two sexual assault charges and one aggravated sexual assault charge.

Man allegedly raped, abused while watching royal wedding

The Crown has alleged that Burley forced the inmate to perform oral sex on him three times and subjected him to a range of lewd sex acts in May last year at Wolston Correctional Centre.

During the second day of the trial, two inmates from the jail were called to give evidence.

Prisoner Brett Anthony Ellis told the court that the victim was visibly upset when he disclosed the alleged abuse to him and suggested he report it.

"He said he had been getting sexually assaulted and physically assaulted by Troy," Mr Ellis said.

"He was visibly upset, he had tears in his eyes …"

Mr Ellis said he had never seen any bruises or bite marks on the victim.

Another inmate, Jason Wilton, said he had been friends with Burley and the victim, and the trio would regularly muck around together and bite each other "on the tail" if they lost at a Vietnamese card game.

During cross-examination, defence barrister Michael Bonasia asked Mr Wilton if he had ever witnessed any sexual activity between Burley and the victim.

"No, never," Mr Wilton replied.

"He'd just do it (walk in naked) to freak us out and startle us."

Mr Wilton said that shortly before the alleged victim went to their supervisor to report the abuse, they had a conversation about compensation and what prisoners could receive compensation for.

The court heard that after the victim went to the supervisor, Mr Wilton and Burley "shunned" him.

The trial continues under Judge Jennifer Rosengren. - NewsRegional