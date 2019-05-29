Menu
Missing Glen Innes prisoner Ben Michie
Missing Glen Innes prisoner Ben Michie
Crime

Prisoner escaped from Glen Innes jail

Adam Hourigan
by
29th May 2019 6:36 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to locate a prisoner who escaped from a minimum security correctional facility at Glen Innes.

Ben Michie, 27, was reported missing from the facility on the Gwydir Highway, near Glen Innes, about 8.50am on Tuesday morning.

Mr Michie is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 175cm tall, of medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.

Mr Michie is known to frequent the Hunter Valley, Mid North Coast and western Sydney areas.

Police are warning members of the public not to approach the man, but to instead call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Grafton Daily Examiner

