Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
David Michael Camacho didn’t count on prison phone calls being monitored when he asked his mother for a favour in the middle of a call.
David Michael Camacho didn’t count on prison phone calls being monitored when he asked his mother for a favour in the middle of a call.
Crime

Prisoner’s sneaky tactic using jail phone line

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
12th Aug 2020 6:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

David Michael Camacho didn't count on prison phone calls being monitored when he asked his mother for a favour in the middle of a call.

Appearing at Richlands Magistrates Court on Wednesday via video link, Camacho was handed another short prison term for using the prison phone line to set up a conference call for another inmate.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Noel Pedersen said Camacho phoned his mother at 8.50am on September 5 last year using Brisbane Correctional Centre's phone line.

He asked his mother to conference the conversation and use a different phone to call another person.

Camacho then invited another prisoner onto the phone to talk.

The phone call was monitored by corrective services and Camacho was served with a notice to appear on July 1.

Defence lawyer Jane Bruxner said Camacho was only attempting to help another prisoner get in touch with a family member.

She asked Magistrate Stuart Shearer not to record a conviction.

"Why would there be no penalty for an offence committed in custody? Offences by prisoners have to be deterred," Magistrate Shearer said.

"Prisoners can't be allowed to be contacting anyone they want because of many circumstances."

Camacho received a one month jail term with immediate parole eligibility.

Originally published as Prisoner's sneaky tactic using jail phone line

court crime prison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OH BABY: Patience the key for turning newborns to art

        Premium Content OH BABY: Patience the key for turning newborns to art

        Parenting It’s not all big smiles and cuddly cuties, but local photographer said there’s one big secret to great baby photos.

        SWOOPING SEASON: Clarence magpie hot spots

        Premium Content SWOOPING SEASON: Clarence magpie hot spots

        Pets & Animals Check out our interactive map to find out which magpie hotspots to avoid across the...

        Hospital ‘scrambles for 100 doctors’ due to border closure

        Premium Content Hospital ‘scrambles for 100 doctors’ due to border closure

        News A LISMORE doctor has slammed the Queensland Government, claiming they are risking...

        How one artist has thrived during lockdown

        Premium Content How one artist has thrived during lockdown

        News Bianca Moroney knew she had to keep herself busy during Australia’s unprecedented...