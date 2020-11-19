Menu
Clarence Valley Council building in Grafton.
Council News

Private company DA pack ‘not endorsed’ by council

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
19th Nov 2020 10:00 AM
CLARENCE Valley Council has distanced itself from a commercial entity offering advertising packages in a self-styled “Clarence Valley Region Development Application” pack after receiving a number of calls from local businesses.

Council’s environment, development and strategic planning manager reiterated the pack and associated advertising packages have been developed by a commercial entity.

“We are not here to tell local businesses where they should advertise, we just wanted local businesses to be aware that this Development Application pack is not sponsored or in anyway endorsed by us,” Mr Cameron said.

“It seems that a printing business based in the Gold Coast is collecting the details of people who lodge Development Applications from publicly available information on websites and then sending them a folder with the local ads.”

Mr Cameron said while there was nothing improper with this activity, council wanted to clarify it had no association with the pack.

Councils across NSW have a legal obligation to publish names of address of anyone submitting a Development Application which are freely available to any person or organisation on council websites.

clarence valley council development application
Grafton Daily Examiner

