Private Khan officially laid to rest after 70 years

Cheryl Deen looks over the newly created grave for her late husband's uncle Darby Khan in the South Grafton cemetery. Adam Hourigan

GRAFTON man Mervyn Deen was unable to see his personal Anzac crusade realised, to have his uncle Darby Khan's unmarked grave receive the treatment he believed it deserved.

Mr Deen died in 2016 after he met with a bureaucratic brick wall during his quest to have a small plaque erected, somewhere to place a poppy in his uncle's memory. He was even willing to pay for it himself but still it was refused by the war department and its local subsidiaries.

His uncle, Private Darby Khan, was a young soldier who served his country in World War II, amassing more than 1500 days on deployment, many of those as a prisoner of war where he was ordered to work on the notorious Burma railway under Japanese rule.

Pte Khan survived that ordeal and was discharged in 1946. After returning to his home town of Grafton, he gained work in the bush near Gurranang, splitting timber for railway sleepers, working hard while he waited for life to return to some kind of normality.

Instead he was forced to endure the racist laws of that time, his Indian/Pakistani heritage with Aboriginal, English and Irish blood in his ancestry depriving him of the opportunity to socialise where his paler townfolk congregated.

Without access to Grafton's public bars, the simple notion of enjoying a beer at the end of the day with mates was prosecutable. So Mr Khan did what he had to do to get by - escaping his lot in life by consuming what he could get access to - methylated spirits.

This practice led to his tragic death less than a year after he returned from the war. He was 38.

This outcome weighed heavily on the mind of Mervyn Deen, who told The Daily Examiner in 2014 that his uncle was good enough to serve his country, but not good enough to socialise with mates.

"In those days, anyone with dark skin was not allowed to purchase a beer over the bar or any takeaway liquor,” Mr Deen said at the time.

The late Private Darby Khan.

And then Mrs Cheryl Deen came on the scene.

Without knowing Pte Khan personally, she was aware of the impact the soldier had on her late husband, so picking up the baton was something she felt she had to do.

"I certainly wasn't going to give up on this,” she said.

Mrs Deen said she and her husband had found out where Pte Khan was recorded as being buried using a council map and GPS, but finding that patch of grass was as far as they got.

"We asked the local sub-branch at the time but they said they couldn't do anything,” she said.

"Mervyn was hugely disappointed and frustrated. It was like his uncle's death wasn't legitimate enough for the war department. His service went unrecognised as he had no family or descendants to give him a proper grave site when he so tragically passed away.”

After her husband died, Mrs Deen picked up where they left off and went back to the sub-branch. This time, with the help of member "Dennis”, things started to happen after they discovered everything hinged on the fact Pte Khan's death had never been registered.

"It was a bit of a process, filling out a lot of forms and a lot of waiting but we were able to officially register his death with the war graves department,” she said.

Then it was all systems go.

"Not only did they organise a plaque but also the construction of a full grave site consistent with soldiers' resting places,” Mrs Deen said. "They did a wonderful job.”

The grave was given its long-awaited makeover late last year, meaning this Anzac Day is the first time Mrs Deen will have a marked plot where she can pay her respects.

"I was so relieved when it all finally happened,” she said. "The site not only honours Darby but also Mervyn and his mission to have his uncle officially recognised. I'm so happy, for both of them.”

War grave assistance

Cheryl Deen said the Office of Australian War Graves invited anyone else in the same situation she found herself in to get in touch.

"At the moment the department are travelling around putting in two graves a week like Darby's,” Ms Deen said.

To contact the Office of Australian War Graves in Canberra, phone 13 32 54.