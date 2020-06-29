Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Modified Trunk runs away from Push Me to win Race 6 at Grafton Greyhounds earlier in the year.
Modified Trunk runs away from Push Me to win Race 6 at Grafton Greyhounds earlier in the year.
Greyhounds

Prize pups back in town ahead of July Greyhound Carnival

Daryl 'Albert' Gleeson, sport@dailyexaminer.com.au
29th Jun 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GRAFTON Greyhounds race tonight with another bumper 12 event card set down for decision.

Obviously, the highlight is Race 5 The Ladbrokes Red Dog Final over 480m. Worth a cool $3900 to the winner, this race sees the reappearance of the very promising Dave Irwin-trained Nangar Silk drawn in box 2.

Nangar Silk had won her previous four starts in a row including two finals at Grafton and Maitland, before last week, when she was surprisingly beaten, running second as a long odd on favourite.

Having her first start out of the 480m boxes Nangar Silk was slow to begin from the 7 box and was last just after the start. Despite running home strongly, Nangar Silk was beaten by three quarters of a length by the Reggie Gardoll trained Twice As Noise in 27.89.

Tonight, from this perfect box 2 draw and the benefit of a start out of the 480m boxes, I expect Nangar Silk to bounce straight on the bunny and lead all the way.

As I said Twice As Noisy won her heat in 27.89 but the fastest heat winner was the Ben Ellis-trained Robell Roxy, leading all the way before beating the smart Chasin Charlie in 27.65.

Kooringa Thelly, trained by Craig McPhee, won her heat after narrowly running down Orara Charlotte in 27.77. The other heat was won by Seductive Avatar in 27.86 for Casino trainer Tyson Barton.

As you can see on the heat times there is not much between all runners, but Nangar Silk is our pick in the final.

Punters looking for an early winner should look at Race 4 The Clarence Valley Sheds Stakes over 407m.

Here, I am tipping the Andrew Monaghan trained Bazza Brann from the 8 boxes.

A winner here at Grafton in a smart 23.06 back in April, Bazza Brann also won here two starts back over the 305m trip in a good 17.53 before his last start unplaced run behind the brilliant Push Me in 17.39.

Going back to the more suitable 407m trip should see Bazza Brann returning to the winners list.

Ivy Izmir, drawn in box 2 for Kenny Staines, is the logical danger to Bazza Brann after winning three of her last four starts.

Ivy Izmir was very impressive when winning at Casino last Thursday and I am sure she will keep Bazza Brann very honest in tonight’s race.

Race 8 tonight, The Ladbrokes Money Back Odds over 407m FFA, looks to be a dead set match race between the two local stars in Push Me, trained by Ben Ellis, and Modified Trunk, trained by Warren Kempshall. These two top sprinters have won $100,000 in prizemoney between them and they have won 57 races combined.

Modified Trunk resumed from a long spell two runs ago when he flew out of the boxes over 305m and beat the flying Push Me in the smart time of 17.29.

This is the only time Push Me has been beaten in her last 11 starts over 305m so the Trunk certainly showed he was back to his best in beating him. Modified Trunk then won here at Grafton last week over 407m trip in 23.16. Push Me is absolutely flying at Grafton and I have tipped her over Modified Trunk in what should be a tremendous race.

Tonight, I have decided to make my best in the last race, The McLennan Earthmoving Stake over 480m. Dashing Thunder, drawn out in box 8 for Sonia Kempshall, looks a good thing from the outside draw. This smart sprinter has won five out of his 11 starts and two runs ago he was very impressive winning in 27.60.

Dashing Thunder missed the kick last week when unplaced behind Seductive Avatar but tonight I am tipping it will be a different kettle of fish and I expect Dashing Thunder to lead all the way.

Tonight’s first of 12 races begin at 5.57pm and the last is 9.27pm.

TIPS FOR TONIGHT’S RACING

Maxine GleesonAlbert GleesonManny Antonelli
Race 1

Phantom Bonnie

Miss Bridget

Badgers Delight

Phantom Bonnie

Miss Bridget

Badgers Delight

Phantom Bonnie

Badgers Delight

El Roller

Race 2

Two Points Away

Orara Maddison

Fernando Marks

Kiarni Jack

Fernando Marks

Shelly Valley

Emma Said

Two Points Away

Fernando Marks

Race 3

Jimary Cricket

Ivy Izmir

Jimary Jedi

Jimary Cricket

Ivy Izmir

Robel Ronny

Cedar Izmir

Jimary Jedi

Jimary Cricket

Race 4

Kasatkina

Laurie’s Bonus

Big Bro Tango

He’s Got Charm

Kasatkina

Ducati Blu

Kasatkina

Big Bro Tango

Daniella Walsh

Race 5

Modified Trunk

Hari Brann

Nimble Valley

Modified Trunk

Hari Brann

Dixie Louise

Modified Trunk

Nimble Valley

Hari Brann

Race 6

Nangar Silk

Sail Alone

Vista Inferno

Nangar Silk

Sail Alone

Arty Barty

Nangar Silk

Sail Alone

Kalang Beach

Race 7

Dashing Thunder

Matisse Gambler

Spookie Magic

Dashing Thunder

Spookie Magic

Super Tie

Dashing Thunder

Spookie Magic

Matisse Gambler

Race 8

Luca Bazooka

Nash Bonus

Sail Bye

Betty Boo Bonus

Luca Bazooka

Nash Bonus

Betty Boo Bonus

Luca Bazooka

Nash Bonus

Race 9

Ultimate Display

Tania Blue

Hidden Sniper

Ultimate Display

Robell Roxy

Chasin’ Charlie

Kiarni Sal

Hidden Sniper

Kiarni Sal

Race 10

Kooringa Thelly

Rosie Bonus

Orara Charlotte

Orara Charlotte

Kooringa Thelly

Kulu Chance

Kooringa Thelly

Rosie Bonus

Orara Charlotte

Race 11

Bad Neighbour

Thanks Nelly

Valley Knockin’

Thanks Nelly

Bad Neighbour

Valley Knockin’

Bad Neighbour

Thanks Nelly

Kingsbrae Milly

Race 12

Push Me

Country Cottage

Kingsbrae Trevor

Push Me

Kingsbrae Trevor

Country Cottage

Push Me

Country Cottage

Jimmy Stintso

Best BetNangar SilkDashing Thunder Dashing Thunder
Each WayRosie BonusKiarni Jack Emma Said

grafton greyhound racing club july carnival
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Aussie wages $32,000 worse off

    Aussie wages $32,000 worse off
    • 29th Jun 2020 12:22 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Take a tour of Australia's largest prison

        premium_icon GALLERY: Take a tour of Australia's largest prison

        News 100 photos from inside the recently completed Clarence Correctional Centre in Grafton

        HELP GUIDE: How to subscribe to the Daily Examiner

        HELP GUIDE: How to subscribe to the Daily Examiner

        News We've broken it down for you with simple, step by step instructions

        Online experience will soon have that traditional feel

        premium_icon Online experience will soon have that traditional feel

        News We’ve moved to the platform where most of our readers are, but we’re not willing to...

        RACING RECAP: How they finished on Westlawn Race Day

        premium_icon RACING RECAP: How they finished on Westlawn Race Day

        Sport See the results from the first day of the 2020 July Racing Carnival