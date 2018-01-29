Prized win for Kilner connection

RACING: Grafton trainer Greg Kilner has proven himself to be a wily buyer at the mid-year Gold Coast Magic Millions yearlings sales, and the proof was on the track at Grafton with classy two-year-old filly She's Choosie making it two wins from two starts yesterday.

The win from Jenny Graham-trained Foxy's Foxinator in the Get Well Soon Gowan Williams 2YO Handicap (1000m) was the fourth career win for Kilner's daughter and first year apprentice Leah Kilner.

But it was also the most special for the young rider.

"I broke this little filly in and have never been off her back except for a trial and her first start the other day where Kasie (Stanley) took the reins,” Leah said.

"I am just so glad dad has trusted me to ride her today, she is very special to me.”

Apprentice jockey Leah Kilner wins aboard the Greg Kilner-trained She's Choosie at the Clarence River Jockey Club's Australia Day race day. Matthew Elkerton

Having drawn the inside barrier, the filly by Choisir was quick out of the gates, and soon took up a lead position more than a length in front of the field.

But when the runners came at her in the final stages, she found an extra gear and powered on across the line.

Belinda Hodder made a late dash at the line on Foxy's Foxinator while Anthony Allen was more than five lengths back in third on board Tamlet.

"She just held them at bay in this run, she travelled really nicely and I had her nice and comfortable where she wanted to be,” Leah said.

"At the top of the straight, one was sort of coming at us, but as soon as I asked her for an effort she just let down and she was not letting anything past her.

"I know we were being chased hard, but in the end my last fifty I couldn't hear a thing and I knew we were fairly in front.”

While she showed plenty of toe in her first two starts, her veteran trainer admitted that there was still plenty of work to be done with her.

Greg Kilner speaks to Sky Thoroughbred Central after winning the first race at the Clarence River Jockey Club's Australia Day race day. Matthew Elkerton

"I was very happy, she is still a little bit green, still looking about and was on the wrong leg as she came around the turn but she will keep learning and that's what it is all about,” he said.

Kilner will now aim the filly at another upcoming two-year-old feature race at the Clarence River Jockey Club in a fortnight's time.

"While we can keep claiming the 4kg we will keep aiming at these two-year-old races,” he said. "After that one I might turn her out and bring her back in time for the winter season.

"We will just have to see how she goes, she is enjoying it at the moment.”

Wayne Lawson was almost another local winner in the Pacific Highway Runners Reunion Return To Racing Handicap (1000m) when exciting four-year-old Dominant Crown was pipped in a photo finish.

Trevor Hardy-trained Elite Dubleo (Jason Taylor) was given the nod by the judges in a finish so close it had regular race caller Anthony Collins "sitting on the fence”.

Ridden by apprentice Carla Dougherty, Dominant Crown was first up from a five-week freshen and will only improve after the run.