Record entries as memorial event tees off

BIG SWING: President of Grafton Golf Club Trevor Townsend, club pro Mark Harvison and Principal of Clarence Coast Motors Geoff Wicks with the Mitsubishi Lancer ES Sports up for grabsat the pro am today. Adam Hourigan Photography

THE GREENS have been rolled and the bunkers raked as more than 50 professional golfers descend on the Grafton Golf Club for the annual Monty Conderman Memorial Pro-Am today.

The annual event has once again grown in stature with the largest field of pro golfers to ever line up in a local tournament.

The tournament will have an international flair this year as Grafton prepares to welcome up-and-coming South Korean golfer Young Hyum Kim who took out the coveted 2017 Yanda Pro Am earlier this year.

Kim looms as an early candidate to take out the memorial title but he will face some tough opposition from the strong Queensland contingent tackling the Grafton course.

The pro am is part of the PGA Tour Australasia Sunshine Swing Pro Am Series and will consist of an 18-hole stroke event before a single hole shoot-out where the professionals have the chance to win a $500 bonus prizemoney.

Sunshine Swing Series leader Tim Hart will tackle the main event and with one of the longest hits in Australian golf, no fairway will be safe.

Hart will be soon playing the first stage of the Web.Com tour Q school, prior to travelling overseas for the Fiji International.

Hart will not have it all his own with second placed Brett Rankin ready to make up some ground on the tour leaderboard on a course he is very familiar with.

Rankin stormed to victory in the 2015 Conderman Memorial Pro Am and came within a shot of toppling last year's winner Mitchell Jacobson, proving a distinct love for the Grafton greens.

But it will not all be about the men with two female professionals in Victoria's Jessica Cowie and Queenslander Carly Beck ready to take home the lucrative $11,000 winner's purse.

Tournament major sponsors Clarence Coast Motors have once again come on board to provide one lucky golfer the chance to drive away in a new car.

Both the professionals and amateurs in the tournament will need to hit a hole-in-one on the par three 10th hole to win the car.

The Clarence Valley will be well represented among the amateur ranks of the tournament led by a strong contingent of junior golfers.

Local juniors Willow Harris (1) and Jackson Grieve (4) have both watched their handicaps plummet to single figures this year after stringing together some scintillating golf.

The two single markers will be joined by golfing siblings Nic and Hollie Fuller who also have plenty of potential and will be excited to rub shoulders with the pro field.

Also in the amateur ranks this year will be the 2016 amateur champion, Craig Woods, as well as runner-up club captain David Morgan.

Current, 13-time club champion Matthew Worthing will also be in the field and will be keen to demonstrate his skills against the big boys.

Play will start with a shotgun start at 9.30am today and spectators will have access to all areas of the golf course to enable them to follow their favourite players.