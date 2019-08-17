Pro-China protesters take over Sydney in loud rally

THOUSANDS of pro-China protesters marched in Sydney in response to the violent pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

As they marched up George St in the Sydney CBD, the protesters chanted that Hong Kong is part of China.

The protest was in response to months of protests and violence in Hong Kong over plans for laws allowing extraditions to mainland China.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Sydney in response to violent pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. Picture: Tim Hunter

The local protests began in Belmore Park in Haymarket on Saturday where Tao Jiang, 28, a student from Burwood and originally from Nan Jing in China, said Hong Kong was part of China.

"I do support the law in Hong Kong but the current situation has become violent and it is not acceptable to protest in violent ways," he said.

"Based on the law Hong Kong is part of China and that is recognised by the whole world."

Pro-China activists at a rally along George St, Sydney. Picture: Tim Hunter

Chengcheng Zhoa, 33, from Baulkham Hills said she came to the protest wither husband and three-year-old daughter and husband to support her home country of China.

"We think this is important for us I hope our girl knows the truth," she said.

"And we hope Australia believes the same as us: that Hong Kong belongs to China."

As the thousands marched up George St, they chanted "I love China; I love Hong Kong; Hong Kong is part of China".

The activists chanted “Hong Kong is part of China”. Picture: Tim Hunter

There was a brief flare-up when a human-rights activist put himself in the middle of the crowd.

He was removed by police van before he could be identified.

This came as thousands of protesters converged in cities across Australia for the rallies in support of the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong over the weekend.

A female pro-China protester, who asked not to be named, said: "We want Hong Kong to be strong, but this will not happen if they leave what China provides."